Scenic offering fly-cruise Antarctica expeditions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenic is introducing fly-cruise itineraries under its Antarctica expedition program for 2023 and 2024. Two of the new itineraries will allow guests to partially or fully avoid the two-day Drake Passage journey. The nine-day Antarctica Insights: Fly & Cruise trip will give travelers the...

kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the Caribbean. Wonder of the Seas will enter service in March offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Canaveral in November sailing week long itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
cruzely.com

Safer Sailing: These Cruise Lines Require ALL Passengers Have the Shot

Are you looking for a cruise line that requires all passengers and crew on the ship to be vaccinated? While every cruise line requires most passengers to have the shot, many do allow some exceptions — notably for children. That means if you sail on certain lines, then some of...
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
cruisehive.com

21 Cruise Ships to Dock in One Week for Caribbean Destination

It will be the busiest week in a very long time for St Kitts this week. The island has been scaling up cruise tourism for some time now, culminating this week with no less than twenty-one cruise ships visiting the four ports capable of receiving cruise ships. While many expected...
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruises Updates Protocols With Immediate Effect

In response to the emerging Omicron variant, more and more cruise lines update their health and safety guidelines onboard. The following cruise line to do so is Princess Cruises. Part of Carnival Corporation, the Los Angeles-based cruise line, sent out a letter to guests informing them of the changes. Princess...
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements

Just when different cruise lines are changing onboard health protocols and tightening health and safety requirements, Norwegian Cruise Line has another change on the horizon for its upcoming sailings. Beginning January 17, 2022, embarking passengers will be required to arrange their own COVID-19 tests prior to sailing, a distinct change...
TheConversationAU

From enormous tides to millions of shells, here are 6 unique beaches for your summer road trip

As lockdowns ease and we head into summer, many Australians have started thinking about their beach holiday. For most people, a beach involves sun, sand, salt, and waves. A beach is a beach – right? For coastal scientists and engineers, it’s a little different. We wonder how these beaches are made and why they are so different. Australia has over 35,000 kilometres of coastline to explore, and our beaches can differ radically. In Australia’s south, where tides are smaller and waves bigger, we get high energy beaches with lots of surf and sand. The north’s larger tides and smaller waves mean...
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line to Offer Homeport Cruises From Panama City

Norwegian Cruise Line has become the first cruise line to offer Panama City, Panama as a homeport for cruises, with a variety of voyages on the Norwegian Jewel and other ships scheduled for 2022 and 2023. This will provide amazing roundtrip options to allow passengers to better explore all Panama has to offer, along with canal transit voyages.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Cruise ship outbreak: More than 100 sickened on recent Viking Sea voyage

The Centers for Disease Control Prevention Vessel Sanitation Program (CDC-VSP) reported that 118 passengers and crew on a recent voyage of the Viking Cruises, Viking Sea, were sickened with diarrhea due to a gastrointestinal illness of unknown etiology. The voyage, which took place November 29–December 13, 2021, resulted in 114...
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruises Offers Best Deal Ever on All Sailings

This is the season for all sorts of shopping deals and incredible savings, and eager passengers shopping for a cruise deal can’t do any better than the Best. Deal. Ever. from Princess Cruises. Brought back for a limited time, this special offer is the line’s best sale of the year and includes a variety of amazing bonuses for outstanding value.
