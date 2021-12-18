10 ways to win Nelly for the holidays!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Toy stores are big businesses during the holiday season and they are quickly approaching. There’s a store in South Jersey that focuses on classic toys to inspire and motivate children’s creativity. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to Happy Hippo Toys on Main Street in Moorestown. When you enter the Happy Hippo Toy Store in Moorestown, you can hear the happiness, see it and feel it. For 45 years, the toy store has proudly claimed itself as a classic toy store where they just have toys from the retro that still give us a rise. Some of...

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO