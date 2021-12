The key question is if you trust the rally. In the last two weeks, it's been hard to sustain a rally for longer than a day. And since early November, it's been hard to sustain a rally longer than three days. The best illustration of the last six or seven weeks in the market comes to us in the way of the chart of Russell 2000 fund (IWM) , an exchange-traded fund to be long the small-cap Russell 2000.

