2021 Peach Bowl Preview

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery. Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Wednesday morning, his family...
The College Football Playoffs Semifinals are set to take place on New Years Eve in Dallas and Miami respectively. According to Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com Bulldogs backup quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19. Daniels, according to Dasher is the only Georgia player to have a positive test with...
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
The Alabama Crimson Tide just signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country but the Tide isn't done adding talent. Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced on his Twitter account that he would be transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide. Gibbs,...
Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
Gerald Mincey surprised Tennessee coaches by committing to them during an official visit earlier this month. At the time, the Tennessee staff was still working through transfer portal evaluations, including Mincey's, but in the end, they decided to take the Florida transfer. During his final press conference before Christmas break, Josh Heupel discussed what Mincey brings to Knoxville.
After inking with Clemson one week ago today, one of the Tigers’ class of 2022 signees is ecstatic to get on campus in just a couple of weeks and begin his career as a Tiger. Robert Gunn, one of the (...)
Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Tuesday night, Levi Williams was named the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP. Less than 24 hours later, he decided to transfer from Wyoming. Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. The decision comes after quite a showing in Wyoming’s 52-48 win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
Comments / 0