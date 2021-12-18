ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Betty White Plans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White is going all out for her 100th birthday!. The beloved icon will turn 100 years old on Jan. 17, and she's celebrating the momentous milestone with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration. "Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is...

www.etonline.com

