cbslocal.com

Elizabeth Holmes Fate In Hands Of Jury; Deliberations Begin In Theranos Fraud Case

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — After nearly four months of testimony and 32 witnesses including Elizabeth Holmes herself, a jury of eight men and four women began deliberating Monday on charges that the former darling of the Silicon Valley intentionally deceived investors and patients on the capabilities of Theranos’ blood testing technology.
Law.com

Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes Went Down With the Ship, Defense Says in Closing Argument of Fraud Trial

Elizabeth Holmes’ counsel has spent nearly four months providing a San Jose jury granular details about Theranos’ blood-testing technology, but during the final day of closing arguments in the founder’s criminal fraud trial, her attorney said jurors don’t need to know the definition of an “assay” or “CLIA lab” to acquit her of criminal fraud charges.
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict - live: Jury finishes day two of deliberation after closings targeted Epstein

