The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations on Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. That included the testimony of...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — After nearly four months of testimony and 32 witnesses including Elizabeth Holmes herself, a jury of eight men and four women began deliberating Monday on charges that the former darling of the Silicon Valley intentionally deceived investors and patients on the capabilities of Theranos’ blood testing technology.
Elizabeth Holmes’ counsel has spent nearly four months providing a San Jose jury granular details about Theranos’ blood-testing technology, but during the final day of closing arguments in the founder’s criminal fraud trial, her attorney said jurors don’t need to know the definition of an “assay” or “CLIA lab” to acquit her of criminal fraud charges.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Judge sends Elizabeth Holmes case to jury to weigh charges of fraud and conspiracy at blood-testing startup Theranos. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- In his last effort to persuade the jury that Elizabeth Holmes is guilty of fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Schenk said Theranos' founder chose to deceive investors and patients, a choice that "was not only callous, it was criminal." Schenk delivered a blistering three-hour closing argument...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) – A U.S. prosecutor told jurors on Thursday that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes lied to investors to obtain critical funding for her blood-testing startup, while her lawyer argued that she never meant to deceive anyone. Holmes, 37, is on trial in San Jose, California, in...
The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.In closing...
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, asking for a court order to halt her civil investigation into his company's business practices. Jonathan Capehart in for Joy Reid and his panel discuss how likely it is for this case to proceed.Dec. 21, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The jury weighing the case of the white Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright finished its second day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict, and they appear to be divided. The jury returned to the courtroom Tuesday with two...
Comments / 0