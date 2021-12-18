Proctor & Gamble recalls spray conditioners, shampoos over benzene

Over 30 aerosol spray haircare products possibly containing cancer-causing agent benzene have been recalled by Procter & Gamble. According to P&G’s recall notice last Friday, the affected items include various dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from the brands Pantene, Old Spice, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Waterless, and Aussie. Photos of the impacted products can be seen below, while a full list of the recalled items complete with their corresponding production code numbers can be found here.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO