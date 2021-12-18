ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Proctor & Gamble recalls spray conditioners, shampoos over benzene

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products, Procter & Gamble announced Friday.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead, 4 others taken to hospital after crash involving Angelina Co. Sheriff’s car

The Texas Department is investigating a fatal Angelina County crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation, the two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 69, just north of Zavalla. Officials say the driver of a car, now identified as Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone. […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured after Wednesday morning crash near Cactus

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a fatal accident that occurred in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 22, approximately four miles south of Cactus. This accident caused the closure of US 287 northbound at County Road E Wednesday morning, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com. According […]
The Jewish Press

Procter & Gamble Recalls 30 Spray Hair, Deodorant Products

The mammoth Procter & Gamble household products company announced this weekend that it is issuing a recall for some 30 aerosol spray hair products due to a cancer-causing chemical ingredient. Other brands likewise issued a recall for similar items. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans,” the company said...
fox17.com

Some big name dry shampoo, dry conditioner products recalled after carcinogen detected

WASHINGTON, D.C.--Procter & Gamble Company has issued a voluntary recall of several brand name dry shampoo and conditioner products due to the presence of a carcinogen. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Friday, announcing the recall of Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless brands. They join Old Spice and Hair Food branded aerosol dry shampoo products previously discontinued.
geekspin.co

P&G recalls Pantene hair spray products for a cancer-causing chemical

Over 30 aerosol spray haircare products possibly containing cancer-causing agent benzene have been recalled by Procter & Gamble. According to P&G’s recall notice last Friday, the affected items include various dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from the brands Pantene, Old Spice, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Waterless, and Aussie. Photos of the impacted products can be seen below, while a full list of the recalled items complete with their corresponding production code numbers can be found here.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

