Swatara Township police are warning residents in the Paxtang area that a black bear has been seen repeatedly in the past week. Police said the first report of a small black bear came in on Dec. 17, in the area of 29th and Duke streets. Officers learned that the bear had been seen several times between the Greenbelt (Park Terrace) and 29th Street.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO