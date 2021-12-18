ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Arrest made in Hayford Road murder investigation

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UsY1_0dQ9Pgfj00

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested the perosn who shot and killed a man earlier this month.

Deputies said Ezekiel Mentell, 23, was arrested Friday. Mentell is accused of killing Jeffery Hayes, 48. Hayes’ body was found in a field near Norththern Quest Casino on Dec. 2.

A witness told 4 News Now she watched a car pull over on the side of the road and dump the body. Emergency crews arrived about 10 minutes later and attempted to perform life-saving measures, but to no avail.

Mentell faces first-degree murder charges.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS: Medical Examiner identifies man found dead in field near Northern Quest Casino

PREVIOUS: Detectives looking for white Mazda possibly linked to Airway Heights death investigation

PREVIOUS: Body found in field north of Northern Quest Casino, Sheriff’s Office investigating

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Airway Heights, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car struck and injured a pedestrian in northeast Spokane Thursday morning. The crash happened just north of the Hillyard Aquatic Center near N. Market and E. Central. Spokane Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed on scene and has been cooperative in the investigation.   Traffic is being...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: Moses Lake man assaulted 9-week-old baby

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A Moses Lake man could be heard assaulting a 9-week-old baby on surveillance footage, according to police.  Donovan Cantu, 21, is now charged with assault of a child in the first degree.  Moses Lake Police officers learned of the child’s injuries on Friday morning and responded to Samaritan Hospital.  Police said the baby had eight broken...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Silver Alert canceled, Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe.  A Silver Alert was issued for 79-year-old Robert Bachman, who has Alzheimer’s.  His family said he was talking about an old cabin they used to own years ago in Coolin, Idaho and feared he might be trying to get back there.  Bachman left his home on...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Norththern Quest Casino#Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho sheriff accused of threatening youth group

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho sheriff has been charged with two felonies after state investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office charged Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor exhibition of a gun on Tuesday, EastIdahoNews.com reported. Rowland agreed to take a leave of absence...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastbound I-90 near Cheney reopens following semi crash

CHENEY, Wash.– The icy roads across the Inland Northwest led to several crashes Thursday. Two of those crashes shut down the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Cheney. The Washington State Patrol said two jack-knifed semis caused roadblocks at mile marker 257 for several hours. As of 12:30 a.m. Friday, the lanes had reopened. RELATED: Icy conditions make for dangerous driving across...
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

N. Idaho man attacked by bull moose

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A North Idaho man had quite the scary encounter with a bull moose. The moose was first spotted by his step-daughter in their barn outside of Coeur d’Alene. The moose was noticeably unafraid and charged her. Her step-dad then arrived and tried to...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
3K+
Followers
940
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy