Family Relationships

The Block's Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie reveal that their granddaughter is battling a rare and life-threatening illness as they share how tough it's been on the toddler and her family

By Alisha Buaya
 5 days ago

The Block's Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie are doting grandfathers to their five grandchildren.

But on Saturday, they shared the heartbreaking news that their granddaughter Carli is battling a rare and life-threatening illness.

Mitch, 59, told Weekend Today that the tot is suffering from Dravet syndrome - 'a genetic disorder that's often mistaken for epilepsy.'

Battle: The Block's Mitch Edwards (left) and Mark McKie (right) shared their family heartbreak on Weekend Today on Saturday by revealing that their young granddaughter Carli is battling a rare and life-threatening illness 

He explained: 'Epilepsy is one of the aspects of Dravet syndrome,' and noted that the condition doesn't go away or improve over time.

The Block star shared that Carli's condition has not been good, and that it's been a tough time for his son's family.

'Carli has suffered a lot along with her parents, our son and his wife Tamara, and the two sisters,' he said.

'There's a lot of ongoing battles. The kids seem to overcome one hurdle, then there's another cross to bear so it doesn't go away,' he shared.

Heartbreak: Mitch, 59, said the tot was suffering from Dravet syndrome - a genetic disorder that doesn't go away or improve over time
Ongoing battles: The Block star noted Carli's condition has not been good, and that it has been a tough time for his son's family. 'The kids seem to overcome one hurdle, then there's another cross to bear so it doesn't go away,' he said. Pictured are The Block stars with their family

Mitch then praised the children's hospital, where she is currently being treated, for their continuing support.

As a family, he said: 'We have good times and we make the most of it, and you're often asked "why us, why me" but things happen to somebody. No-one's ever totally out of the woods.'

'You just have to make sure that you can look after your family, and with the help of the Children's Hospitals, we are in a much better place,' he added.

Appeal: The pair are supporting the Light Up Christmas Appeal, helping to raise $4million for the Children's Hospitals Foundation. Pictured is Mark with Carli

The pair are lending their star power and support to the Light Up Christmas Appeal to help raise $4million for the Children's Hospitals Foundation.

Mark, 60, added: 'We want to support also the frontline workers who are helping our family and so many families like ours.'

Mitch and Mark rose to fame on season 15 of The Block in 2019. They returned to the show earlier this year and took out the win, profiting $644,444.44 from their property and winning the $100,000 prize money.

Block stars! Mitch and Mark rose to fame on season 15 of The Block in 2019. They returned to the show earlier this year and took out the win, profiting $644,444.44 from their property and winning the $100,000 prize money

What is Dravet syndrome?

Dravet Syndrome, also known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy (SMEI), is a rare form of intractable epilepsy that begins in infancy and proceeds with accumulating morbidity that significantly impacts individuals throughout their lifetime.

The condition is rare and symptoms are often not evident until the second or third year of life including:

- Behavioural and developmental delays

- Prolonged and frequent seizures Frequent seizures

- Movement and balance issues

- Delayed language and speech issues Growth and nutrition issues

- Sleeping difficulties

- Chronic infections Sensory integration disorders

Source: Darvet Syndrome Foundation

