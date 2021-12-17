Trial set in case of Pueblo mother found dead alongside New Mexico county road in May

A Pueblo County judge ruled on Dec. 17 there was sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial in a case connected to the death of Amber Ann Deck, 33, whose body was found on the side of a county road in Pecos, New Mexico on May 21.

Roy Slagle, 53, was arrested in June and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Deck's death. Slagle appeared at the hearing on Dec. 17, sitting next to his defense counsel in a red corrections jumpsuit with a long white beard obscured by his blue medical mask.

Slagle is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m.

At Friday's hearing, prosecutors from the 10th Judicial District called to the stand multiple law enforcement officers from both New Mexico and Pueblo to recount portions of their investigations.

Slagle's defense team argued that the majority of the evidence presented in court was hearsay and did not fit the state's charge of first-degree murder.

Upon finding Deck's body, authorities in New Mexico eventually identified her as a resident of Pueblo. Based on the information available, law enforcement did not believe she was killed in the same place her body was found and turned the investigation over to police in Pueblo, where Deck was last seen alive.

Law enforcement eventually focused on a May 18 report of a burning vehicle outside of the Quality Inn on the north side, where they learned Deck had been staying in a room adjacent to Slagle prior to her disappearance.

Witnesses and surveillance footage from the hotel, according to prosecutors, showed that the last time Deck was seen alive, she was leaving the hotel with Slagle. Deck's daughter, who was staying at the hotel with her mother, claimed that Slagle was wearing a Harley Davidson jacket when she saw them both leave that day.

Near Deck's body, investigators testified they found a Harley Davidson jacket with traces of DNA matching Slagle's along with black plastic trash bags and the handle to a green plastic storage tote, which the prosecution alleged connects the site where the body was found to where Deck was killed.

Investigators also performed a search warrant on a phone number believed to be linked to Slagle, which they alleged showed the phone traveling from Pueblo to the approximate location where Deck's body was found.

Additionally, someone claiming to be Slagle called 911 from that same cell phone on May 21 just 13 miles away from where Deck's body was found later that day.

When testing other evidence, a fingerprint was found on one of the trash bags, police allege, leading them to 54-year-old Puebloan Sean Pearce, who has since been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Based on interviews with Pearce and other witnesses, police allege that Slagle and Deck traveled together to 1304 Berkley Ave., a building Pearce called the "wolf den" where they had both been seen gambling before.

Pearce claimed that an argument between Deck and Slagle broke out and he began to leave the room, at which point he heard a loud pop.

As he turned around, Pearce claimed he saw Deck sitting against a wall while Slagle tried to keep him out of the room. He claimed that Slagle then turned and shot Deck in the chest a second time.

Crime scene investigators said they later found the tip of a bullet in the wall of the room in question, with the carpet below testing positive for traces of blood.

After the shooting, Pearce alleged Slagle tried to clean the scene and forced him to help dispose of the body, which they put into a green storage tote and covered with trash bags before loading the tote into the front passenger seat of Slagle's truck.

Slagle, according to Colorado court records, has several past arrests and criminal convictions in Southern Colorado, including pleading guilty in 1991 to a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Pueblo County and pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in Fremont County in 1997.

Contact Chieftain reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch.