Real Housewives of Melbourne's Cherry Dipietrantonio calls out the 'appalling behaviour' from her castmates this season - but says she's made amends with one former foe

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She's the Real Housewives of Melbourne star who didn't shy away from controversy in the season finale of the hit reality show.

But this week, Cherry Dipietrantonio called out the 'appalling behaviour' from her castmates this season.

'There was some pretty appalling behaviour this season, some big accusations and some of the ladies were supporting each other regardless of their behaviour,' she told The Wash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07e2cb_0dQ9OllT00
Calling it out! Cherry Dipietrantonio has called out the 'appalling behaviour' which took place on The Real Housewives of Melbourne this season in a new interview

Of course, the behaviour she was referring to was the consistent tension between series veteran Janet Roach and newcomers, Kyla Kirkpatrick, Anjali Rao and Cherry herself.

Even after the show went to air, Janet continued to share her disdain towards the newcomers in various media interviews, even hinting that the newbies could be fired ahead of next season.

'The season is over. Those 3 won’t be back. They rated poorly,' she tweeted earlier this week.

'Why do you think Susie [McLean], Sally [Bloomfield] and Venus [Behbahani-Clark] didn’t come back? They wanted to, unfortunately they rated poorly,' Janet added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtigX_0dQ9OllT00
Shake up! The Real Housewives could fired up to three cast members following a lacklustre reception to the most recent season, according to cast member Janet Roach (pictured)

Given that Janet clashed with Kyla, Cherry, and Anjali during the season, it appears that she was referring to those three as the women who won't return.

Anjali already quit RHOM midway through filming the season, but her future on the show is still unclear.

Out of the four newbies, Janet forged a strong friendship with Simone Elliott, who also replied to Janet's tweet about the cast changes.

'The matriarch of @RHOMelbourne has spoken,' Simone responded, followed by a winking emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1ANe_0dQ9OllT00
Bombshell: Original Housewife Janet spilled the shocking casting news on Twitter, hinting that the newer Housewives would be the ones to get the boot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z98Hq_0dQ9OllT00
Wow: 'The season is over. Those 3 won’t be back. They rated poorly,' she tweeted cryptically

Then, when a fan told Janet that they wanted to see former Housewives like Gina Liano and Lydia Schiavello return, Janet responded: 'That’s what I think will happen.'

The latest season of the Real Housewives of Melbourne rated poorly on Foxtel, but was a huge hit on streaming, becoming the No. 1 most streamed show on Binge.

In November, Gamble Breaux said that she expects to see Lydia and Pettifleur Berenger back if the show gets picked up for a sixth season next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hX1I_0dQ9OllT00
Are they out? Given that Janet clashed with Kyla (left), Cherry (centre), and Anjali (right) during the season, it appears that she was referring to those three as the women who won't return
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHdeK_0dQ9OllT00
Full cast: Gamble Breaux (far left), Simone Elliot (left), Jackie Gillies (centre), Janet (centre right), Kyla Kirkpatrick (right) and Cherry (far left)

Meanwhile, although Janet wasn't a huge fan of Cherry per se, it appears the yoga teacher still has an unlikely ally in Gamble Breaux.

'Gamble and I are friends again… she called me yesterday We did click despite what you saw on tv.'

Season five of Real Housewives of Melbourne can be streamed on Binge and Foxtel Go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7rGJ_0dQ9OllT00
Unlikely Alliance: Meanwhile, although Janet wasn't a huge fan of Cherry per se, it appears the yoga teacher still has an unlikely ally in Gamble Breaux (pictured)

