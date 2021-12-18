ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Anti-5G’ Necklaces Worn by Conspiracy Theorists Are Actually Radioactive, Nuclear Experts Warn

By Anna Venarchik
 5 days ago
Nuclear experts are warning that jewelry marketed to protect wearers against 5G is actually radioactive. “Don’t wear it any more,” the Dutch authority for...

Fudzilla

5G protection necklaces are radioactive

Products which claim to be designed to protect users from the evil radiation from 5G mobile networks have been found to be radioactive. The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) issued a warning about ten products it found gave off harmful ionizing radiation. It urged people not to use the products, which could cause harm with long-term wear.
IFLScience

“Anti-5G” Pendant Banned In Netherlands Because Its Made With Dangerous Radioactive Material

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing and it is never more evident than when it comes to the very real consequence of buying into conspiracy theories. The latest example comes from The Netherlands. The Dutch authorities have banned several products containing dangerous radioactive material, including a pendant that is supposed to stop the “harm” from 5G technology.
eteknix.com

Anti-5G Necklaces Found to Contain Radioactive Material

There will always be some people out there who have some weird and wild theories about the world we live in and particularly so in regards to how the advancement of technology may ultimately one day be the end of us. – One such (completely mad) theory in recent years is that the expansion of 5G networks has led to the increase of COVID-19 infections. And sadly, no, I’m not making that up! – It even resulted in a small number of 5G towers being deliberately vandalised.
Mac Observer

Dutch Authority Finds 10 Anti 5G Products That are Radioactive

In a fit of irony, the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) issued a warning, saying ten products that claim to protect against 5G are actually radioactive (via BBC). Anti-5G Products. Scientists have found no evidence to the claim that Wi-Fi or cellular connections cause cancer or...
The Independent

‘Anti-5G’ necklaces claiming to ‘protect’ people from mobile networks found to be radioactive

“Anti-5G” pendants and accessories claiming to “protect” people from 5G networks have been found to be radioactive.The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radio protection (ANVS) has issued a warning saying that the products are emitting “ionising radiation”.The ANVS urged people to stop wearing the products and to store them away safely until instructions on how to return them are issued.There is no scientific evidence that 5G mobile networks are harmful to health.The World Health Organisation says 5G mobile networks are safe, and there are no fundamental differences between 5G and existing 3G and 4G signals.The ANVS identified nine so-called...
thebulletin.org

“Anti-5G” jewelry and sleep masks are radioactive

People who wear jewelry and sleep masks to “protect” themselves from 5G wireless technology may inadvertently be harming their health. That’s the conclusion of the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection, which has issued a warning about 10 consumer products that continuously emit ionizing radiation. Said differently, these items, which include the Magnetix Smiley Kids bracelet with negative ions, Energy Armor sleep mask, Quantum Pendant, and others, are radioactive.
NewsBreak
BBC
INFORUM

Letter: Conspiracy theorists show signs of OCD

I've known colleagues, neighbors and even immediate family members whose behaviors are rooted in obsessive-compulsive disorder. A case in point, one of our former neighbors used to blow snow from his driveway as early as 5 a.m. and as late as midnight, both well before and after the city-designated “quiet time.” I presume his behavior was dependent upon what the irrational voice in his head was telling him to do in the moment.
Physics World

Entangling a live tardigrade, radiation warning on anti-5G accessories

Tardigrades are tiny organisms that can survive extreme environments including being chilled to near absolute zero. At these temperatures quantum effects such as entanglement become dominant, so perhaps it is not surprising that a team of physicists has used a chilled tardigrade to create an entangled qubit. According to a...
The Independent

UK’s first Omicron death ‘was unvaccinated conspiracy theorist’

The first person to die from the Omicron variant in the UK was an unvaccinated conspiracy theorist, it has been claimed.A man, giving his name only as John, made the claim after phoning in to Nick Ferrari’s radio show on LBC John, from Smithfield said his sister told him that his stepfather had died from Omicron in a hospital in Northampton.He said he knew it was his stepdad because his sister had been informed by doctors at the hospital.“He wasn’t vaccinated at all”, John said of his stepfather.“My sister, she’s gutted – but on the other hand she’s...
sacramentosun.com

Watchdog warns of major risk from anti-5g jewelry

Pendants and necklaces worn to supposedly protect people from 5G frequency emitters pose a real risk to their health and can even damage their DNA, the Netherlands? nuclear safety agency said. 'Quantum pendants' and 'energy armor' bracelet wearers should beware, according to a study commissioned by the Dutch Authority for...
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Radioactive 5G Pendants

What’s the best way to protect against the non-existent risks of harmless non-ionizing radiation? With harmful ionizing radiation, of course. The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) had to issue a warning to consumers about ten products they found contain low levels of radioactive material. These products include the Energy Armor sleeping mask, the “Quantum Pendant”, and the Magnetix Smiley Kids Bracelet with negative ions.
NBC News

Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology

This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sailors Go Ashore After Months at Sea—and Can’t Even Get a Damn Drink

Navy sailors aboard the USS Porter thought they had seen the last of the COVID-19 pandemic last month, ready to hit the town in the country of Georgia last month. The one problem? All the bars were closed. It was a sign that, while the Navy waited to enjoy the world, the world may not have been ready for its return. The military branch had prevented sailors from taking “liberty”—docking at worldwide ports for its sailors to disembark and explore—since the start of the COVID pandemic, hoping its pause would lessen the risk of getting the virus. It even forced the crew of the USS Stout to sail for about 215 days without a port visit. However, it seemed to have a tragic side effect: preventing those sailors from seeing the world. “The sailors did it. It was not easy,” Vice Adm. Gene Black, the head of naval operations in Europe, told The Wall Street Journal.
