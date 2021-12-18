ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul makes throat-slitting gesture as he weighs in heavier than opponent Tyron Woodley ahead of the pair's rematch in Florida after Tommy Fury pulled out of bout with YouTube star

By Sam May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

YouTuber Jake Paul produced a throat-slitting gesture after he weighed in 191lbs - 1.4lbs more than his Saturday opponent Tyron Woodley, who came in at 189.6lbs.

The duo will battle it out in their eight-round rematch in Tampa, Florida, with Paul previously beating Woodley back in August.

Paul, 24, flexed his biceps and clenched his shoulders before the throat-slitting gesture happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysAzk_0dQ9OIMW00
Jake Paul made a throat-slitting gesture during his weigh in ahead of the fight against Tyron Woodley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObCKh_0dQ9OIMW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOrvM_0dQ9OIMW00
Paul has previously beaten Woodley, winning via split decision in August's cruiserweight fight

Coach BJ Flores believes the YouTuber will be quicker and provide a tougher test for his opponent Woodley ahead of the showdown.

'Jake's got a big chip on his shoulder from the last Tyron fight. He really does,' the trainer told The W.A.D.E Concept YouTube channel.

'He's been working very hard and instead of going out and celebrating the money or whatever else he made on the last fight, he got right back in the gym.

'He started working hard, we've switched a couple of things up, he'll come in lighter for this fight, he'll be quicker, more aggressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423Z5p_0dQ9OIMW00
Woodley (L) will battle it out with Paul (R) in their eight-round rematch in Tampa, Florida

'His output is going to be faster paced and we can still box and move the whole fight but it's going to be a much different version of Jake Paul.

'So I'm really excited about it and Jake just can't wait to get in there, doesn't matter against who.'

Paul, who is seeking his fifth victory since becoming a fighter, was due to take on Love Island's Tommy Fury, but the 22-year-old Manchester-born star withdrew last week through injury.

It has been revealed that Paul could miss out on some PPVs sales as a result, but is still expected to make eight figures. A £350,000 'Most Valuable Boxer' belt was unveiled by him this week and he also gave Woodley a Rolex watch as a gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7Zj6_0dQ9OIMW00
Former Love Island star Tommy Fury had to drop out of the Florida fight due to punctured lung

Former UFC champion Woodley said he could have earned more money fighting others, but revealed why Paul was his chosen opponent.

'There was other promotions that offered me more money to fight on their promotions than to face Paul,' Woodley told the TSN MMA Show.

'That is actually true, I have the receipts to prove it. But this fight it excited me more. It riled me up, there is more exposure and opportunities that will come from rectifying a loss against Jake.

'I can't box one time and jump right back into MMA, I feel like if I do three or four boxing fights I will become a much sharper striker.'

