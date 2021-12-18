ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AP reporter talks about Kim Potter testimony

 5 days ago

The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at...

Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The passenger in Daunte Wright's car at the time of his death testified Thursday in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter. Alyana Albrecht-Payton recounted calling for Wright to speak after he was shot by Potter during a traffic stop. The former police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors nearing the end of their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death drew on testimony from her former colleagues to portray an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite extensive training. Kim Potter,...
Kim Potter trial jurors ask what if they can't agree

Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. (Dec. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Jurors in Kim Potter trial ask about not reaching verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue working, as was explained in the initial […]
AP Top Stories December 22 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday December 22nd: Calif. to mandate COVID-19 booster shots for health care workers; Biden points out that Trump got booster shot; Jury deliberations in Daunte Wright shooting trial; Jury deliberates in Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
