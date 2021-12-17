ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library Quick Picks – January

By Kris Lomedico
allpointbulletin.com
 6 days ago

Gull Island ............................... Margot Griffiths. Black Cake .............................. Charmaine Wilkerson. Greenwood ............................ Michael Christie. The Silent Sisters ............... Robert Dugoni....

www.allpointbulletin.com



Santa Monica Daily Press

Library Calendar of Events – January 2022

Take & Make: Martin Luther King, Jr. Light-Up Postcard. Available beginning Monday, January 3. Learn how to create a simple circuit inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr.’s quote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Pick up at the Main Library Youth Services desk, Pico Branch or at Montana Branch curbside pickup. Available while supplies last. For grades 2-8.
SANTA MONICA, CA
allpointbulletin.com

Year in Review: Point Roberts Friends of the Library

What have the Friends of the Point Roberts Library been up to? Less than usual, like everyone else, because of the pandemic we are living through. Despite all the problems with border entries and exits, disappeared neighbors, sudden policy changes of masks and openings and meetings in person, we have held on and brought The Commons to life on a weekly basis for the past seven months. The back room of the community center, where The Commons comes to life each Saturday, is filled with our used books (now free to visitors), chairs, tables (and coffee and cookies during those weeks in the summer when masks were not required).
POINT ROBERTS, WA
laconiadailysun.com

Events in January at Belmont Library

BELMONT — Families should mark their calendars for the Winter Reading Kick-off on Friday, Jan.7 from 3-5 p.m. Drop in for stories, crafts, and treats. What is Winter Reading? The Winter Reading program (Jan. 9 - March 15) will be a lot like the Summer Reading program. Participants will track their reading hours and collect raffle tickets for prizes. All ages may participate.
BELMONT, NH
WacoTrib.com

Good reads at Waco libraries: January 2022

Murders are occurring in Money, Mississippi, and each one echoes the town’s most notorious murder — the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till. Sent in by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, two detectives must confront resistance and hostility from the locals as they struggle to reckon with the town’s history and unearth the killer.
WACO, TX
highcountryshopper.com

January Library Happenings

StoryWalks®. We have new books going up on the four StoryWalk® trails in January! Cedaredge Gifted and Talented high school students wrote and illustrated the book that is going up on the Surface Creek Trail; make sure you check it out!. Take-home Activity Kits. Children are invited to...
mauinow.com

Smokey Robinson Debuts at the MACC Jan. 28

A music legend is coming to perform on the Valley Isle for the first time in his career. Decorated singer, songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson will make his Maui debut Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sally Ann Howes, Truly Scrumptious in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the radiant star of stage and screen who portrayed Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and replaced Julie Andrews on Broadway in My Fair Lady, has died. She was 91.  Howes died Sunday in a hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, The New York Times reported. She was a longtime resident of nearby West Palm Beach. The Londoner was nominated for a Tony Award in 1963 for her performance as Fiona in a revival of Brigadoon — though the production ran just two weeks — then starred opposite Robert Alda and Steve Lawrence in What Makes Sammy Run? (That...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Public Library Announces “Holiday Cards from Paintings and More” by local artist Allen Kazmerski, Now Through January 30, 2022

The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce a new arts exhibition “Holiday Cards from Paintings and More” by local artist Allen Kazmerski, now. through January 30th 2022, in the library’s Community Room gallery at 10 Waverly Place, Little Falls. During the regular library hours, patrons and community members will be invited to peruse the festive scenes and further additional non-seasonal tableaus put forth in Mr. Kazmerski’s latest painting collection.The Community Room art gallery space is wheelchair-accessible and there are no admission fees for this exhibition. Many of the paintings will also be available for purchase by the public at-large.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Closer Weekly

Bruce Springsteen Is a Loving Father of 3! See the Rocker’s Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood

To the outside world, Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rockers of all time. To his three children, he’s a doting dad who supports all of their endeavors. The “Thunder Road” singer shares Evan, Jessica and Sam with his second wife, Patti Scialfa. In between shattering records and producing 20 studio albums, Bruce can’t help but share how much he loves being a father.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
munaluchi

Classic Victorian Wedding in Sicklerville, New Jersey

Classic Victorian wedding in New Jersey brings the heat with a fiery reception including ZETA and SIGMA dance-offs, family fun, and so much love!. COVID couldn’t stop these two! Judy and Daniel, both members of ZETA (the bride) and SIGMA (the groom), celebrated their love at the Brigalias estate in Sicklerville, NJ. And needless to say, their reception was “fire!”
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
KSBY News

Santa Maria Library offers break from fines in January

In January, patrons of the Santa Maria Library will be able to bring back overdue books and have their fees waived. The program, Library Fine Amnesty Month, runs through the month. Organizers say they hope that patrons, especially children with blocked cards, will come and start using the library again.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Hopewell Valley News

Hillsborough library announces programs for January 2022

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Hillsborough branch is located at 379 S. Branch Road in Hillsborough. The following is a list of programs announced for January 2022. Registration is required for most programs. For questions, call 908-458-8420 or visit SCLSNJ.org. For a complete list of...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Alana Haim on her 'Licorice Pizza' movie debut: ‘Whoa! That’s my face, that’s all my zits!'

It takes about five seconds to warm up to Alana Haim. In conversation, that is. It takes a similarly short amount of time when watching her in Paul Thomas Anderson’s outstanding film “Licorice Pizza,” to which she brings a fresh-faced innocence that's balanced with bemusement. She sells it completely. Haim plays a young woman in the...
MOVIES
thekatynews.com

Cinco Ranch Branch Library Book Clubs Resume In-Person Meetings In January

Share your love of reading with other book lovers at one of the book clubs that meet monthly at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy. New members are always welcome. The Literary Lunch League Book Club will meet on...
KATY, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Shop Around the Corner’: THR’s 1940 Review

On Jan. 12, 1940, MGM unveiled the James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan rom-com in theaters. The underlying story, a play titled Parfumerie, later inspired the 1998 Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan film You’ve Got Mail. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review, titled “‘Shop Around the Corner’ Socko in Entertainment,” is below:  In The Shop Around the Corner MGM has another hit and Lubitsch another triumph. In addition, it marks the most welcome return to pictures of Margaret Sullavan, rings up another top performance for Jimmie Stewart and gives the audience a picture it can really go home and talk about. It’s grand entertainment from the...
MOVIES
Mining Journal

January events at Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE — Peter White Public Library has announced its schedule for January:. Saturday, Jan. 1. All day. The Peter White Public Library is closed for New Year’s Day. Find ebooks, audiobooks, movies and more on Hoopla, Kanopy, or MeL Databases at www.pwpl.info. Director Chat. Tuesday, Jan. 4. 11...
MARQUETTE, MI

