Library Quick Picks – January

What have the Friends of the Point Roberts Library been up to? Less than usual, like everyone else, because of the pandemic we are living through. Despite all the problems with border entries and exits, disappeared neighbors, sudden policy changes of masks and openings and meetings in person, we have held on and brought The Commons to life on a weekly basis for the past seven months. The back room of the community center, where The Commons comes to life each Saturday, is filled with our used books (now free to visitors), chairs, tables (and coffee and cookies during those weeks in the summer when masks were not required).

POINT ROBERTS, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO