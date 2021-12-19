How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online: Will the MCU Film Be on Disney+?

Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU — Spider-Man : No Way Home, now playing in theaters. But if you want to know how to watch the new Spider-Man movie online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+ , read ahead.



Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film has Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school superhero who has to deal with the consequences of the events of Far From Home , after being framed for the murder of Mysterio ( Jake Gyllenhaal ).

The film also features several cameos and appearances from villains of the previous Spider-Man franchises, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. While it would dip into spoiler territory to say anything more, if you’re antsy to watch the movie, here’s the info on when it’ll be available to stream and how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free.

Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures

When Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Be Released?

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, 2021 and like many recent movies, it’s getting a wide release so you can watch it in-person. Tickets to see the film at your local movie theater are available online here .



Is Spider-Man No Way Home Available to Watch on Disney+?

Unlike other Marvel films this year that dropped simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently only available to watch in theaters. Sony and Disney (who co-own the rights to Spider-Man) haven’t announced an official release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home online — and it won’t be streaming on Disney+ just yet.

Instead, Spider-Man: No Way Home will first be available to stream on Starz, which has the initial pay-per-view rights to Sony movies. Starz has the rights to stream Sony movies for 18 months after the films’ initial theatrical release, and that includes Spider-Man: No Way Home online .

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online

If you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online, the film will be available to stream sometime between December 2021 and July 2023 on Starz .

That seems like a wide date range, but most movies typically have a 90-day theatrical release window, which means the film is first released through movie theaters and then to streaming and Blu-ray/DVD after three months. With the latest Spider-Man being released on December 17, the 90-day window means you could stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online before mid-March.

Of course, many films are foregoing the 90-day theatrical window altogether, so you could be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online sooner than you think. Fans can sign up for Starz in anticipation of the streaming launch, with current Starz pricing at $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year.

The annual subscription is the best deal, saving you around $32 versus going month to month (it’s also around the same price as a Disney+ subscription). When you get access to Starz, you’ll be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online free and also get access to watch other titles on the streamer like Power, Ghost, Outlander and more.



After 18 months on Starz, the new Spider-Man film is expected to land on Disney+. That means you’ll be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+ by July 2023.

Pricing for a Disney+ subscription starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings .



Sign up for Disney+ here for $7.99 and log in with your subscription to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV.

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Free Online

If you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online free, Hulu offers a 7-day free trial that gets you access to Hulu and Starz. Get the week-long deal to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online free on Starz .

You can also sign up for a free 7-day trial to Starz through your Amazon Prime membership. (if you aren’t a Prime member, get a 30-day free trial here .) Amazon Prime members can test out Starz for a week and use the trial to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online free.



Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Rating, Runtime, Cast, Description

The runtime for Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the film has a PG-13 rating. Directed by Jon Watts, the film features several returning actors reprising their roles, including Zendaya’s MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, Willem Dafoe returns as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina reprises his Doctor Octopus character, Jamie Foxx reappears as Electro, Marisa Tomei returns as Aunt May, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan also makes a return and Jacob Batalon reprises Ned Leeds.

The film follows Holland’s Parker grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: Far From Home , in which his old foe Mysterio revealed his identity as Spider-Man to the entire world. Desperate to stop the new attention, Parker turns to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to cook up a spell that will make everyone forget Parker’s secret identity.

When the spell goes haywire, it cracks open the multiverse, leading to a deluge of chaos and supervillains, including Willem Dafoe’s as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus, who both appeared in Sam Raimi’s mid-2000s Spider-Man films, and Jamie Foxx as Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man film series, and more.

How to Watch the Original Spider-Man Movies Online

If you want to catch up on both the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man series (there might be some easter eggs and references to both in No Way Home ), here’s how to watch the rest of the Spider-Man films online.

The good news is that Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) are all currently available to stream on Peacock. The streaming service starts at just $4.99 a month , and you can binge all three movies in the Tobey Maguire era with unlimited streaming, along with the streamer’s other series and movies (Peacock Plus is $5.99 a month).



It’s a little tricker for both the Garfield and MCU era of Spider-Man , since The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and the Tom Holland films ( Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)) are all currently unavailable to stream online.

Another option? One platform you can currently rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99 these Spider-Man films on is Amazon Prime (most films are even available to stream in 4K HD). Watch the films online, and then catch the latest MCU Spider-Man in theaters to see how this superhero has faired throughout the multiverse.



