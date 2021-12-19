ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online: Will the MCU Film Be on Disney+?

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiR5C_0dQ9NJD200

Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU Spider-Man : No Way Home, now playing in theaters. But if you want to know how to watch the new Spider-Man movie online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+ , read ahead.


Buy:
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets
at
Fandango

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film has Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school superhero who has to deal with the consequences of the events of Far From Home , after being framed for the murder of Mysterio ( Jake Gyllenhaal ).

The film also features several cameos and appearances from villains of the previous Spider-Man franchises, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. While it would dip into spoiler territory to say anything more, if you’re antsy to watch the movie, here’s the info on when it’ll be available to stream and how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaR3y_0dQ9NJD200

Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures

When Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Be Released?

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, 2021 and like many recent movies, it’s getting a wide release so you can watch it in-person. Tickets to see the film at your local movie theater are available online here .


Buy:
Spider-Man No Way Home Tickets
at
Fandango

Is Spider-Man No Way Home Available to Watch on Disney+?

Unlike other Marvel films this year that dropped simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently only available to watch in theaters. Sony and Disney (who co-own the rights to Spider-Man) haven’t announced an official release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home online — and it won’t be streaming on Disney+ just yet.

Instead, Spider-Man: No Way Home will first be available to stream on Starz, which has the initial pay-per-view rights to Sony movies. Starz has the rights to stream Sony movies for 18 months after the films’ initial theatrical release, and that includes Spider-Man: No Way Home online .

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online

If you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online, the film will be available to stream sometime between December 2021 and July 2023 on Starz .

That seems like a wide date range, but most movies typically have a 90-day theatrical release window, which means the film is first released through movie theaters and then to streaming and Blu-ray/DVD after three months. With the latest Spider-Man being released on December 17, the 90-day window means you could stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online before mid-March.

Of course, many films are foregoing the 90-day theatrical window altogether, so you could be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online sooner than you think. Fans can sign up for Starz in anticipation of the streaming launch, with current Starz pricing at $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year.

The annual subscription is the best deal, saving you around $32 versus going month to month (it’s also around the same price as a Disney+ subscription). When you get access to Starz, you’ll be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online free and also get access to watch other titles on the streamer like Power, Ghost, Outlander and more.


Buy:
Starz Subscription
at
$8.99

After 18 months on Starz, the new Spider-Man film is expected to land on Disney+. That means you’ll be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+ by July 2023.

Pricing for a Disney+ subscription starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings .


Buy:
Disney+ Subscription
at
$7.99

Sign up for Disney+ here for $7.99 and log in with your subscription to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV.

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Free Online

If you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online free, Hulu offers a 7-day free trial that gets you access to Hulu and Starz. Get the week-long deal to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online free on Starz .

You can also sign up for a free 7-day trial to Starz through your Amazon Prime membership. (if you aren’t a Prime member, get a 30-day free trial here .) Amazon Prime members can test out Starz for a week and use the trial to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online free.


Buy:
Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Free
at
Amazon Prime

Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Rating, Runtime, Cast, Description

The runtime for Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the film has a PG-13 rating. Directed by Jon Watts, the film features several returning actors reprising their roles, including Zendaya’s MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, Willem Dafoe returns as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina reprises his Doctor Octopus character, Jamie Foxx reappears as Electro, Marisa Tomei returns as Aunt May, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan also makes a return and Jacob Batalon reprises Ned Leeds.

The film follows Holland’s Parker grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: Far From Home , in which his old foe Mysterio revealed his identity as Spider-Man to the entire world. Desperate to stop the new attention, Parker turns to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to cook up a spell that will make everyone forget Parker’s secret identity.

When the spell goes haywire, it cracks open the multiverse, leading to a deluge of chaos and supervillains, including Willem Dafoe’s as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus, who both appeared in Sam Raimi’s mid-2000s Spider-Man films, and Jamie Foxx as Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man film series, and more.

How to Watch the Original Spider-Man Movies Online

If you want to catch up on both the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man series (there might be some easter eggs and references to both in No Way Home ), here’s how to watch the rest of the Spider-Man films online.

The good news is that Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) are all currently available to stream on Peacock. The streaming service starts at just $4.99 a month , and you can binge all three movies in the Tobey Maguire era with unlimited streaming, along with the streamer’s other series and movies (Peacock Plus is $5.99 a month).


Buy:
Peacock Premium
at
$4.99

It’s a little tricker for both the Garfield and MCU era of Spider-Man , since The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and the Tom Holland films ( Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)) are all currently unavailable to stream online.

Another option? One platform you can currently rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99 these Spider-Man films on is Amazon Prime (most films are even available to stream in 4K HD). Watch the films online, and then catch the latest MCU Spider-Man in theaters to see how this superhero has faired throughout the multiverse.


Buy:
Spider-Man Films
at
$2.99+

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

All the Campy Cameos in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Ranked

If you want to place blame anywhere for the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the current state of cinema — which is engulfed in superhero stories and dominated by Disney-owned IP — you can probably trace it back to San Raimi’s Spider-Man. Superhero films and Marvel films had been made before Spider-Man came to theaters May 3, 2002, but for decades, DC heroes Superman and Batman dominated the live-action treatment of comics characters in major motion pictures. Besides 1998’s Blade, more of a vampire film than a standard superhero film, and 2000’s X-Men, a sprawling ensemble of heroes and antiheroes, Marvel...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Monsta X’s New Concert Film, ‘The Dreaming’ Online

Update: Can’t make it to a theater? Monsta X are streaming The Dreaming live online as part of a special pay-per-view event on LiveXLive.com. You can watch Monsta X: The Dreaming online on December 22 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT with on LiveXLive.com, with tickets starting at $19.99 for the full concert film stream. Exclusive merch bundles and re-watch access is also available. Previously: K-pop stars Monsta X are bringing their music and moves to the big screen, with a new concert film hitting theaters around the world this winter. Monsta X: The Dreaming is tied to the release of the group’s new...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2021

You can’t expect a renaissance every 12 months; not all years will be banner years. We may have been a little spoiled coming off a bounty harvest or three of incredible modern horror movies, from the welcome new wave of female and POC filmmakers into the fold to the double-pronged attack on arthouse audiences (thank you, A24 and Neon) and Friday-night multiplex crowds (we see you, Blumhouse). The level of quality horror — don’t call it “elevated,” please and thank you — that die-hard fans of the genre and casual filmgoers alike have been able to lap up like blood from freshly opened jugular veins was beyond impressive in the late 2010s. Yet all waves eventually recede.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Mcu#No Way Home#Far From Home#Electro
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel, Sony Are “Actively Beginning to Develop” More ‘Spider-Man’

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony are currently working on at least one more Spider-Man movie. In an interview published Friday with the New York Times that also features fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that their respective studios are currently in active talks about where to take the hero following the events of Tom Holland’s third turn as the famed web-slinger. “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t...
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Hailee Steinfeld To Lead Young Avengers Movie On Disney Plus

Written by Edwin Francisco and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Hailee Steinfeld will headline a Young Avengers film for Disney Plus. Insiders reveal Young Avengers is planned for Disney Plus. At this point, it’s not set for theatrical release. Marvel Studios doesn’t want general audiences confused....
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy