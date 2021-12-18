ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gov. Hochul wants a school vaccine mandate before fall 2022 semester

By Bernadette Hogan and
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul told MSNBC Friday that she wants to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school kids by the next school year.

“I believe this is important,” she told host Katy Tur of a potential jab requirement. “And we’ll get it done.”

Hochul said that any such measure would have to pass through the state legislature prior to implementation.

“They do meet in January so our requirement for a vaccine would be in place for next school year,” she said. “It’s absolutely something we’re looking at very seriously.”

California is the only state to have already mandated vaccines for kids to attend school next year.

Los Angeles school officials this week delayed their vaccine deadline until the fall of 2022 after 30,000 kids failed to get the shot. It was originally set for Jan. 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOozP_0dQ9NFg800
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to implement the mandate by fall 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoKho_0dQ9NFg800
New York state reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 results since the beginning of the pandemic on Dec. 16.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has previously signaled his support for a school jab mandate for the nation’s largest school system of roughly 900,000 kids.

All city school employees — including teachers — are currently required to be vaccinated.

City kids who participate in public school sports and some other extracurricular activities must also get the jab.

Many top city private schools have already established student vaccine mandate for next year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
News 4 Buffalo

Gov. Hochul visits vaccination site to thank healthcare workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As COVID cases continue to flood hospitals, Governor Kathy Hochul is thanking healthcare workers all across the state. Earlier today, she visited Crossgates Mall in Albany to visit the vaccination site. She said the Omicron Variant is very prevalent, but applauded the steps the country has taken to fight the virus. […]
ALBANY, NY
North Country Public Radio

Hochul reinstates NYS mask mandate or proof of vaccination

Gov. Kathy Hochul has reinstated a statewide mask mandate for New York as COVID-19 surges across Upstate and overwhelms many hospitals. In a statement issued Friday, Hochul said venues have the alternative option of requiring proof of vaccination. The mask mandate will be in place from Monday until Jan. 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Tur
wamc.org

Gov. Hochul defends mask mandate, says it will be temporary

Governor Kathy Hochul defended her statewide mask mandate Tuesday, as fallout from the directive continued, with at least a dozen counties in the state refusing to enforce the directive. Under the policy, businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues must require that all patrons either wear masks, or all customers prove they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oakland Post

Q&A: Dean of students talks vaccine mandate ahead of winter semester

Dean of Students Michael Wadsworth sat down with me Wednesday afternoon to discuss the roll out of the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate during the last few months, and provide some clarity on what to expect heading into the winter semester. Here is the full Q&A of our conversation. Jeff...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Sports#Private Schools#Los Angeles School#Legislature#Msnbc
The Fayetteville Observer

Successful fall semester for Cumberland schools despite COVID-19 and employee shortage

Despite COVID-19 and an employee shortage, Cumberland County Schools have "successfully" completed the fall semester, school officials said. “Our students, staff, families and community partners have worked hard to make the first semester of the school year a success — they are resilient and strong,” Assistant Superintendent Lindsay Whitley said. “The work our district has done despite the ever-evolving circumstances of this year is nothing short of extraordinary.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
13 WHAM

Gov. Hochul defends mask mandate, some counties defy enforcing mandate

Gov. Kathy Hochul defended her mask mandate at a briefing Tuesday. The mask mandate went into effect on Monday, prompting resistance from some county leaders across the state. “I encourage the counties to do this, but this is also up to individuals. Individuals are asked to follow regulations and laws. This isn’t extraordinary. This is one more area where we hope and anticipate there will be compliance," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News 12

Gov. Hochul pushes for vaccines, boosters as omicron cases rise

Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to push for vaccines and booster shots after the state has confirmed at least 20 cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Hunts Point is currently the neighborhood with the highest seven-day COVID-19 infection rate for the Bronx. Officials say that's mostly due to the delta variant, but they are still concerned about omicron.
BRONX, NY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy