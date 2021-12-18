China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 17

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China reported 125 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 17, up from 76 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 89 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 56 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases, 77 cases, were reported by authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 23 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Dec. 17, mainland China had 100,201 confirmed cases.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard

