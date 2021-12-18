ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, MT

Congressman Rosendale visits with group over possible Silos Recreation Area changes

By Tom Buchanan
 5 days ago
The Citizens Action Group for the Silos Recreation Area (CAGSRA) met with Congressman Matt Rosendale in order to garner his support for updating and modernizing the popular area.

In 2015 a group of concerned citizens came together to create a plan to renovate and better expand the Silos Recreation Area. The Silos Recreation Area sits on the SW corner of Canyon Ferry Lake near Townsend. It’s a popular area for boat launches, water recreation, and camping.

The group has since created a Master Plan that would work to better expand the access road, campground, boat ramps, and various other utility essentials. A phased master plan will allow for the construction to take place over time depending on the amount of funding allocated by the government.

They were able to present their plan to Congressman Matt Rosendale at the house of group member Al Christophersen on Friday.

“I think anytime that we find a spot in Montana that's been underutilized because of lack of investment that it's our duty, whether it’s a state officials or as a federal official, if the community request it, that we should be looking to see how we can help that and to supplement that effort because what it does do is end up driving the economy even stronger in that area,” says Rosendale.

Chistophersen is one of the original group members and host of the meeting. He says that he recognizes that Broadwater County is small. But he believes that this project could make a big difference in the community and in the economy.

“It's a small county and we know that, but this is a huge opportunity for central Montana, for Montana in general, for the recreating public across the country. And hopefully they'll come and share it,” says Christophersen.

If properly funded, this project could transform the way Montanan’s utilize Canyon Ferry Lake in years to come.

Comments / 1

3d ago

These articles are so frustrating. Why do we need to put more tax money into this project when we already pay taxes for what is there now and it’s not a free launch, it requires the purchase of a pass. So tax dollars put it in and Montanans still have to pay to use it and now we have to pay to upgrade it on top of paying taxes to have and maintain it. If we’re going all socialist, why is there a fee to begin with? If we’re charging, why are taxes being spent on it?

