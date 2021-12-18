ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon's handsome son Deacon Phillippe, 18, continues to showcase his model looks for Beyonce's Halls of Ivy campaign

By Sarah Abraham For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon Phillippe continued to flex model behavior in another snap for Beyonce's new campaign.

The 18-year-old aspiring musician exuded an air of effortless cool as he rocked another striking piece of unisex athleisure from the Halls of Ivy collection on Friday.

Beyoncé had additionally tapped Reese and Ryan's daughter Ava, 22, — as well as other A-list offspring including her own kids and Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia — for the shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418bgE_0dQ9N43O00
Strike a pose: The only son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe continued to showcase his model good looks in an unseen snap for Beyonce's Halls Of Ivy campaign 

In the image, Deacon rocked a houndstooth sweatshirt with cozy-looking grey joggers that included a signature Adidas stripes down the side.

He wore another piece from Beyonce's Ivy Park collection and modeled white trainers with a velcro detail on top — perfect for sport or style.

The budding heartthrob posed with his hands in his pockets, and angled his face and chiseled jawline toward the camera with his hair slicked back.

In previous snaps, Deacon and Ava coordinated in green clothing for the new campaign, while other images showed them solo with varying athletic backdrops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7paQ_0dQ9N43O00
Spitting image: Deacon, 18, is the only son of Reese and Ryan, who also share daughter Ava, 22; pictured October 23 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvyne_0dQ9N43O00
Kickin' it: The aspiring musician had posed for previous Ivy Park snaps in more athletic wear with combat boots as he tried his hand at modeling 

Both proved to be naturals in front of the camera, which was made easier by the fact that both inherited their parents' looks.

'This was a truly awesome experience made even better having my brother by my side,' Ava had remarked in an excerpt, while Deacon echoed how great it was to do a project with his 'big sis.'

The brother–sister duo are the product of the Cruel Intentions costars, who were married from 1999 to 2008.

Ryan, 47, also shares daughter Kai Knapp, 10, with actress Alexis Knapp, while Reese shares son Tennessee, nine, with husband Jim Toth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XC8Zb_0dQ9N43O00
Dynamic duo: Deacon and Ava had been tapped along with other A-list offspring including Natalia Bryant to model for Beyonce's latest Ivy Park campaign 

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle

See Beyoncé and Her Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter Flawlessly Model Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy Drop

Beyoncé tapped her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 4-year-old Rumi, to model Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy collection, and now, the high-res photos of them posing are here. Bey dropped the images on her Instagram yesterday evening. While Blue and Rumi appeared in the Halls of Ivy campaign video, this is the first look at their campaign stills. The three match in black houndstooth ensembles, and Rumi even brought in a chic pink phone prop.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyoncé Twinned With Her Daughters in a Houndstooth Set and Super Sleek Chunky Shoes From the Halls of Ivy Collection

Beyoncé mastered the fashion mogul mother look in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker shared a photo yesterday twinning with her two daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, sporting styles from the new highly anticipated Ivy Park drop, “Halls of Ivy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The trio matched in houndstooth, a staple pattern of the new collection that launched yesterday on Adidas.com. The 40-year-old has a knack for the celebrity favorite comfort meets style aesthetic. She posed for the camera in the Allover Print Zip Bra 2.0 and matching 3-Stripes Seam tights as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Watch: Holidays With "Sing 2" Cast: Matthew McConaughey & More!. Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film Sing 2, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes—and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
MOVIES
