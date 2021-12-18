Britney Spears Has ‘No Plans’ To Spend Christmas With Her Parents Or Sister Jamie Lynn

Shuttersrtock

Britney Spears has so many things to be joyful about this holiday season, but her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn are not a part of that list.

Britney Spears, 40, is getting ready to have the best Christmas ever with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. However, there are several people related to Britney that will not be joining her in this year’s festivities. With Christmas just one week away, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pop icon “has no plans” to spend Christmas with her estranged biological family — including dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.

“Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she’s ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music,” a source close to Britney said, adding, “She even has been listening to her own Christmas songs. She feels like she has been reborn herself.”

As fans know, Britney recently regained her freedom after being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, where she was forced to follow strict guidelines set forth by her father, Jamie, and caretakers, who oversaw her day-to-day activities, as well as her finances. After a Los Angeles, California, judge terminated the conservatorship on November 12, Britney has been calling out her family on social media for their alleged wrong doings and has expressed her anger towards her family on multiple occasions. Although her mom tried to spend Thanksgiving with Britney after the conservatorship ended, Britney shot down her mother’s attempts to see her.

Luckily for Britney — who recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with boyfriend of five years, Sam — all of that is now behind her and she is free to do whatever she wants this Christmas. “Britney’s been getting so emotional during this holiday. She is with Sam and the two of them are really enjoying the special time that they have together right now. Those who know and love her are beyond grateful that she gets to live how she’s wanted and is now able to choose who she lets into her life and who she gets rid of,” the source said.