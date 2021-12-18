Child sex offense charge against former NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo will not move forward

Five months after former NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested and charged for alleged sexual contact with a child , charges have been dropped against the 2013 first-round pick.

Mingo was arrested in July and faced one felony charge stemming from an allegation of sexual context with someone under the age of 18. Shortly after his arrest, the 31-year-old linebacker was released by the Atlanta Falcons .

Now, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , a jury determined there was no probable cause and the case was no-billed by the Tarrant County Grand Jury on Friday afternoon.

Mingo signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on March 25, just months before the allegations came to light. With the case not moving forward, Mingo’s defense will now focus on clearing his name entirely.

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher spent one season with the Patriots before playing for the Indianapolis Colts (2017), Seattle Seahawks (20118) and Houston Texans (2019).

Barkevious Mingo last played for the Chicago Bears during the 2020 NFL season. He appeared in 16 games, recording five quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Given his age and limited production, it’s still uncertain if Mingo will have another opportunity in the NFL.

More must-reads: