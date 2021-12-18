ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Child sex offense charge against former NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo will not move forward

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxBHd_0dQ9Mw9o00

Five months after former NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested and charged for alleged sexual contact with a child , charges have been dropped against the 2013 first-round pick.

Mingo was arrested in July and faced one felony charge stemming from an allegation of sexual context with someone under the age of 18. Shortly after his arrest, the 31-year-old linebacker was released by the Atlanta Falcons .

Now, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , a jury determined there was no probable cause and the case was no-billed by the Tarrant County Grand Jury on Friday afternoon.

Mingo signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on March 25, just months before the allegations came to light. With the case not moving forward, Mingo’s defense will now focus on clearing his name entirely.

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher spent one season with the Patriots before playing for the Indianapolis Colts (2017), Seattle Seahawks (20118) and Houston Texans (2019).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDTGM_0dQ9Mw9o00 Also Read:
20 biggest NFL draft busts of all time

Barkevious Mingo last played for the Chicago Bears during the 2020 NFL season. He appeared in 16 games, recording five quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Given his age and limited production, it’s still uncertain if Mingo will have another opportunity in the NFL.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Barkevious Mingo sees second-degree felony charge dismissed, per report

Barkevious Mingo has seen a charge related to allegations of indecency with a child-sexual contact dismissed in recent days, his lawyer told ESPN. According to Mingo’s lawyer, Chris Lewis, a grand jury in Tarrant County in Texas offered a “no-bill” on the charge, which meant it determined there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute Mingo. Shortly after the incident came to light about 5 months ago, the Atlanta Falcons released the former LSU player.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barkevious Mingo
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Micah Parsons
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Mississippi State WR released by Dallas Cowboys

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Draft#The Atlanta Falcons#Patriots#Seattle Seahawks#Houston Texans#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy