Corpus Christi, TX

Wreaths Across America set to decorate gravesites Saturday

By Gustavo Aguirre
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery needs volunteers to help with a touching holiday tribute.

They are holding their annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday.

Wreaths will be placed on the graves of all veterans laid to rest there and the names of every veteran will be read out aloud.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to put-out the 36-hundred wreaths.

All you have to do is show up before the ceremony and sign-in.

If you need a ride, city buses will take you there for free from Tuloso-Midway Primary School.

Buses will run from 8 a.m. until around noon.

