High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the current, then head in to shore. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian Typo in WHEN section. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM SATURDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large northeast swell is expected to peak Friday night before subsiding Saturday afternoon, dropping below hazardous conditions for north facing reefs. A high rip current risk may remain through the rest of the weekend along north and east facing reefs.

