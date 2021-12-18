ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cochran, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Cochran; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * Timing...Through 4 PM. * Wind... West-Northwesterly at 15 to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The high winds could damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
kauainownews.com

High Surf Advisory Extended on Kauaʻi

The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended on the Garden Isle high surf advisory till 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Areas impacted include the east-facing shores of Kauaʻi. Surf is anticipated to be eight to 12 feet. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents...
HONOLULU, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 09:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 15:12:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough conditions. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 06:57:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-22 23:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact north shores of American Samoa due to a long period north swell. * TIMING...through Thursday. * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 654 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 22 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu le maualuluga o le a aafia ai talafatai i matu o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 03:25:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon, the advisory will be extended through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the current, then head in to shore. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian Typo in WHEN section. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM SATURDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large northeast swell is expected to peak Friday night before subsiding Saturday afternoon, dropping below hazardous conditions for north facing reefs. A high rip current risk may remain through the rest of the weekend along north and east facing reefs.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 09:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
bigislandnow.com

High Surf Advisory Extended on the Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended Hawaiʻi Island’s high surf advisory till 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Areas impacted include the east-facing shores of the Big Island. Surf is anticipated to be eight to 12 feet. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip...
HONOLULU, HI

