ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 03:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cochran, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Cochran; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * Timing...Through 4 PM. * Wind... West-Northwesterly at 15 to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The high winds could damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Swimming#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 09:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the north-central coast of Puerto Rico and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through at least 6 PM AST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the north-central coast of Puerto Rico and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 09:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern-most beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the north-central coast of Puerto Rico and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 09:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the north-central coast of Puerto Rico and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through at least 6 PM AST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 09:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy