High Surf Advisory issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 03:25:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon, the advisory will be extended through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
