Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 09:33:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cochran, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Cochran; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * Timing...Through 4 PM. * Wind... West-Northwesterly at 15 to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The high winds could damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 00:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE FINGER LAKES TONIGHT Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue throughout central New York tonight with embedded heavier bursts of snow likely at times over the Finger Lakes, especially east and northeast of Ithaca. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter mile at times and a quick coating of snow on the road could cause hazardous travel conditions tonight. Watch out for slippery roads and use extra caution tonight. The snow should taper off and lift to the north after 2 am.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the north-central coast of Puerto Rico and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 02:35:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through Sunday. Rain and snow continue to spread over northern California today. Heavier snow expected for the western slope today tapering to showers on Friday. The next heavier round of snow will occur late Friday night through Saturday with low snow levels. Generally 2000 to 3500 feet but lowering by Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet. Showers are expected to continue over the mountains between the two systems and on Sunday. The potential for more significant snowfall is forecast for Sunday night and Monday. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow higher elevations today. Travel will be very difficult to impossible this weekend with snow levels lowering into the foothills. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, with localized amounts up to 9 feet, are expected through Sunday. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

