High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Pueblo, Huerfano, Otero, Bent, and Las Animas Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and light weight vehicles. Strong cross winds are expected on north to south highways, including Interstate 25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dry conditions and strong winds will likely produce widespread areas of blowing dust across the Plains. This will produce low visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
