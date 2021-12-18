ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cochran, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Cochran; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * Timing...Through 4 PM. * Wind... West-Northwesterly at 15 to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The high winds could damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
kauainownews.com

High Surf Advisory Extended on Kauaʻi

The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended on the Garden Isle high surf advisory till 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Areas impacted include the east-facing shores of Kauaʻi. Surf is anticipated to be eight to 12 feet. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents...
HONOLULU, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the current, then head in to shore. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian Typo in WHEN section. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM SATURDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large northeast swell is expected to peak Friday night before subsiding Saturday afternoon, dropping below hazardous conditions for north facing reefs. A high rip current risk may remain through the rest of the weekend along north and east facing reefs.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 15:12:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough conditions. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 06:57:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-22 23:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact north shores of American Samoa due to a long period north swell. * TIMING...through Thursday. * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 654 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 22 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu le maualuluga o le a aafia ai talafatai i matu o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 03:25:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon, the advisory will be extended through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 02:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding possible around high tide this morning and again Friday morning. * WHERE...The inland waters of Western Washington from around the San Juans, south through Admiralty Inlet, and Puget Sound and Hood Canal. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of lots, parks, and roads near the beaches is possible with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mid-morning high tide today and again Friday morning will be around one foot above the tide table predictions.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 03:25:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon, the advisory will be extended through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Pueblo, Huerfano, Otero, Bent, and Las Animas Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and light weight vehicles. Strong cross winds are expected on north to south highways, including Interstate 25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dry conditions and strong winds will likely produce widespread areas of blowing dust across the Plains. This will produce low visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Pueblo, Huerfano, and Western Las Animas Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dry conditions and strong winds will likely produce widespread areas of blowing dust across the Plains. This will produce low visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Pueblo, Huerfano, Otero, Bent, and Las Animas Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and light weight vehicles. Strong cross winds are expected on north to south highways, including Interstate 25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dry conditions and strong winds will likely produce widespread areas of blowing dust across the Plains. This will produce low visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
BENT COUNTY, CO
bigislandnow.com

High Surf Advisory Extended on the Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended Hawaiʻi Island’s high surf advisory till 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Areas impacted include the east-facing shores of the Big Island. Surf is anticipated to be eight to 12 feet. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip...
HONOLULU, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 02:35:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through Sunday. Rain and snow continue to spread over northern California today. Heavier snow expected for the western slope today tapering to showers on Friday. The next heavier round of snow will occur late Friday night through Saturday with low snow levels. Generally 2000 to 3500 feet but lowering by Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet. Showers are expected to continue over the mountains between the two systems and on Sunday. The potential for more significant snowfall is forecast for Sunday night and Monday. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow higher elevations today. Travel will be very difficult to impossible this weekend with snow levels lowering into the foothills. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, with localized amounts up to 9 feet, are expected through Sunday. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

