Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 03:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cochran, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Cochran; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * Timing...Through 4 PM. * Wind... West-Northwesterly at 15 to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The high winds could damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 27 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and higher portions of Highway 89 east of McCloud and west of Pondosa. Roadways above 3500 feet will also be affected, including the Mount Shasta Ski Park Road, the Everitt Memorial Highway and I-5 near Black Butte Summit. This includes mountain areas above 3500 feet in South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County including Mount Shasta, Mount Eddy, Castle Lake, Ash Creek Butte, and the Mount Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, snow levels may drop to valley floors briefly at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the current, then head in to shore. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian Typo in WHEN section. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM SATURDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large northeast swell is expected to peak Friday night before subsiding Saturday afternoon, dropping below hazardous conditions for north facing reefs. A high rip current risk may remain through the rest of the weekend along north and east facing reefs.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 06:57:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-22 23:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact north shores of American Samoa due to a long period north swell. * TIMING...through Thursday. * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 654 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 22 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu le maualuluga o le a aafia ai talafatai i matu o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow and drifting snow expected, possibly reducing visibilities to less than 1/2 mile. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook and Northern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 03:25:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon, the advisory will be extended through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 00:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE FINGER LAKES TONIGHT Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue throughout central New York tonight with embedded heavier bursts of snow likely at times over the Finger Lakes, especially east and northeast of Ithaca. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter mile at times and a quick coating of snow on the road could cause hazardous travel conditions tonight. Watch out for slippery roads and use extra caution tonight. The snow should taper off and lift to the north after 2 am.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 02:35:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through Sunday. Rain and snow continue to spread over northern California today. Heavier snow expected for the western slope today tapering to showers on Friday. The next heavier round of snow will occur late Friday night through Saturday with low snow levels. Generally 2000 to 3500 feet but lowering by Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet. Showers are expected to continue over the mountains between the two systems and on Sunday. The potential for more significant snowfall is forecast for Sunday night and Monday. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow higher elevations today. Travel will be very difficult to impossible this weekend with snow levels lowering into the foothills. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, with localized amounts up to 9 feet, are expected through Sunday. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches this morning. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph at exposed higher elevation locations. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 30 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...This morning slushy roads are possible along Interstate 5. Expect greater travel impacts above 3500 foot elevations such as Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and on the Mount Shasta Ski Park Road. All other higher elevation roads will be affected early this morning. The main impacts during the advisory time period will be above 4000 feet along portions of Highway 89. The Winter Storm Watch is for all areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 30 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The main impacts during the advisory time period will be above 4000 feet along portions of Highway 89. The Winter Storm Watch is for all areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

