Congrats to this former Tiger and his wife

By Staff Reports
Congrats to this former Clemson standout.

Dalton Freeman announced via Twitter on Friday that he and his wife, Sarah, have welcomed a new Tiger to their family — Luke Andrew Freeman, who was born on Thursday, Dec. 16.

“A Clemson man needs no introduction…but we will introduce him anyway,” Freeman wrote on Twitter.

Freeman, who played at Clemson from 2008-12, started each of his last 49 games at center. He was a two-time finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I college football.

Also a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection (media), Freeman became the first Tiger center to do that. He was also a three-time Academic All-ACC selection and four-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member.

