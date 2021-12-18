ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Police Seek Suspect Linked To Multiple Indecent Exposure Incidents

 5 days ago

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose are searching for a man suspected of at least three indecent exposure incidents, including an incident earlier this week.

Officers were notified Wednesday by a juvenile female who said the suspect, who was in his car, exposed himself to her near Leigh Avenue and Mesita Way.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Detectives believe he is associated with at least two other incidents in the area.

Police describe the suspect as a male between the ages of 30 and 40, who appeared to be bald or balding. He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect may be driving a newer gray colored Toyota Camry or Nissan Altima sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this case or other incidents involving the suspect is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.

