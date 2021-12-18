ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miesha Tate planning a big change in her UFC career

By Lucas Grandsire
 5 days ago
Miesha Tate is a pioneer in women’s MMA and has always been known as a bantamweight. It looks like things could be changing for the former UFC champion. A move to the UFC’s flyweight could be on the books after Julianna Pena became the bantamweight champion. The division has changed and...

