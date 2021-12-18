ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting...

outdoors.org

Cannon Mt. Early Winter Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early winter hike of Cannon Mt. This 4.5 mile hike will have 2250 ft of elevation gain, and take us over varied terrain; from mellow walks in the trees to steeper, rockier sections near the summit, and above treeline. We will aim for a moderate (book time) pace. Thanks to the ski slopes nearby, we will have the luxury of dropping into the ski lodge at the summit for a nice warm boost on a chilly day, so we might stay out a little longer than book time suggests! We won't know the snow conditions until closer to the day of the hike. Participants may need to bring microspikes, crampons, snowshoes, or some combination thereof. Leaders will update participants the week of the hike with guidance on what type of traction to bring. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

THURSDAY MORNING HIKE - BLUE HILLS RESERVATION

Registration is required for this activity. The hike will progress at a moderate pace, on hilly and rocky trails (a couple of steep inclines and downhills) for 4 - 5 ½ miles. This trip is not recommended for beginners. We will summit Tucker and North Boyce Hills via the Skyline Trail (blue blazes) and return using various trails to the south and west. Along the way we will include a few "in-and-outs" as those of you who "Trail Trace The Blue Hills" might appreciate. There will be a limit of 10 participants including the leader. This will also be a great opportunity to tune-up your map-reading skills. A couple of days prior to the hike those who are registered will receive directions for parking as well as a detailed map image, showing our planned route, so that you can follow along. Bring snacks/lunch, water, and sunscreen. Sturdy waterproof footwear is a must. Steady Rain cancels; no dogs. Questions? Contact the leader.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Day Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) Dogs are welcomed on this hike but do let me know if you will bring one or you are afraid of dogs. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
outdoors.org

Introduction to winter backpacking.

Registration is required for this activity. This two night program is intended for those with previous hiking and camping experience who want to start making the transition to winter backpacking. We will be focusing more on teaching skills rather than hiking a lot of miles. This program will have you camp out in cold temperatures for two nights at Little Bennett Regional Park's Campground and may go out of the park on Saturday for a long day hike and a shorter hike on Sunday morning at Little Bennett. While we will be camped near our cars, there is no other heated space. All of our activities will take place outdoors. No gear is provided by the program but the leaders will help you prepare and advise you what to get. Depending on the weather and location of the day hikes, snowshoes or microspikes may be required. There is no cost for the program charged by the AMC but you will need to make your own reservation at Little Bennett. A link for them is below. Do not make a reservation till you are approved to participate in the program as space is limited. **Mark Hreczuck is a backpacking leader in training under the supervision of David Mong who is the leader of record.** Easy: Reasonable fitness for the expected activity is needed, but the trip is designed for those new to the activity. Expect to be active up to 4 hours/day. A bit more active time than the relaxed rating, but with generous breaks. This trip is suitable for participants in good physical condition and open to familes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use.
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
eastaurorabee.com

Be prepared for safe hiking this winter, DEC says

The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a reminder to be prepared and stay safe if spending time outdoors this winter. Tips included: Dress properly: Wear thermal undergarments that wick moisture, fleece or wool insulating layers, waterproof or water resistant outer layers, thick socks, a winter hat, gloves or mittens, and waterproof insulated boots. • Bring supplies: Carry plenty of […]
outdoors.org

Winter Workshop Hike - Nobscot Hill

Registration is required for this activity. Are you jealous that winter is coming and some of us are all excited, while you are dreading staying indoors until Spring? Come find out how we stay warm, tromp through all that deep snow, and across that slippery ice and much more. We will cover everything you need to know to become a Local Winter Hiker. It's free and you get the added bonus of joining us on a 5 mile hike through the woodland trails of Nobscot Hill and Tippling Rock.
bouldercolorado.gov

Guide to Winter Hikes in Boulder

As we say goodbye to the fall season in Boulder, the magic of winter arrives. Here are a few winter hikes to add to your list. Winter has arrived, and we are now moving into the season of chillier outdoor adventures. With the appropriate hiking gear, winter can be a wonderful time to experience many of the 155 miles of trails Boulder offers. Here are three winter hikes to check out during the colder months:
outdoors.org

Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Tuesday Morning Hike in the Blue Hills

Registration is required for this activity. Please join me for a moderately paced hike of approximately 7 miles and 1,000 ft of elevation gain in the Chickatawbut Hill section of the Blue Hills. The pace will be 2-3 MPH. Appropriate hiking clothes for cold weather conditions and a small backpack are required. Weather can change dramatically around this time of year, so please check before coming to the hike. If snow or ice is present, microspikes or snowshoes may be needed. Please bring a minimum of 2 liters of water and light snack.
backpacker.com

Winter Is Hiking Season—and These 3 Magical Trails Prove It

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Want more like this? Become an Outside+ member today and get access to everything we publish, including the full version of this story. When the snow starts to fall, the tourists start to retreat from the United States’...
backpacker.com

These 9 Perfect Winter National Park Hikes Are Wild Wonderlands

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. When the snow starts to fall, the tourists start to retreat from the United States’ popular national parks, leaving just a trickle of visitors to enjoy them. But you know better: In winter, the national parks transform, finding a new kind of seasonal beauty. Make the most of it on these 9 fantastic hikes. —The Editors.
Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself, with great views (weather permitting!) Route will depend on conditions and the group, but we'll cover about 5-6mi with a total of 800'-1000' of climbing, at a moderate to gentle pace. Allowing time for the occasional break, we expect this hike to take four or five hours. This is a great trip for those who have been hiking regularly over the summer and either interested in seeing what winter hiking is like for the first time, or getting themselves warmed up for the winter to come. All participants must present a copy or image of their vaccination record for COVID 19 or proof that they have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the hike. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. The trip may be modified at the leaders' discretion due to adverse weather, trail conditions, crowding, or needs of the group. After registering here, a leader will be in touch shortly with next steps. Completing this process with the leader is necessary to guarantee your spot on this hike.
outdoors.org

Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
blueridgeoutdoors

Why Winter Hiking Is So Much Better

It’s really hard to stop peeing. Even when you realize a timber rattler is slithering just inches from your bare buttocks, it takes some real restraint to pause the stream and pull up your muggy trousers. I know firsthand. Last July, my wife and I had a random Saturday...
95.5 KLAQ

Hiking Around El Paso Safely During The Frigid Winter Months

The weather has been chilly but that's not stopping some El Pasoans from getting out there and enjoying the great outdoors. There are lots of hiking and biking trails people can explore all around the Borderland you may not know about. And with the holidays so close, kids are getting out of school this week and your loved ones from out of town will be back in the Sun City soon making it a great time to get everyone together for a fun outdoor day activity.
Mercury News

Marin hike: Enjoying the mammals and butterflies of winter

We are so fortunate to live in a place where we can enjoy nature year round. While birds and mammals in other parts of the country have migrated or are hibernating, winter here — between migrating gray whales passing by, elephant seals arriving and coho salmon returning to the creeks to spawn — is one of the most exciting times of year.
chicagocrusader.com

Winter Solstice Hike offered at National Park

Join a park ranger for a late afternoon hike on Indiana Dunes National Park’s Dune Ridge Trail on Tuesday, December 21, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Catch the sunset and enjoy the sweeping views of the Great Marsh from the top of the Dune Ridge Trail. After the hike, walk down to the shore of Lake Michigan and celebrate the shortest day of the year as we look forward to lengthening days. Meet at the Kemil Beach parking lot.
