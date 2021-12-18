Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. This two night program is intended for those with previous hiking and camping experience who want to start making the transition to winter backpacking. We will be focusing more on teaching skills rather than hiking a lot of miles. This program will have you camp out in cold temperatures for two nights at Little Bennett Regional Park's Campground and may go out of the park on Saturday for a long day hike and a shorter hike on Sunday morning at Little Bennett. While we will be camped near our cars, there is no other heated space. All of our activities will take place outdoors. No gear is provided by the program but the leaders will help you prepare and advise you what to get. Depending on the weather and location of the day hikes, snowshoes or microspikes may be required. There is no cost for the program charged by the AMC but you will need to make your own reservation at Little Bennett. A link for them is below. Do not make a reservation till you are approved to participate in the program as space is limited. **Mark Hreczuck is a backpacking leader in training under the supervision of David Mong who is the leader of record.** Easy: Reasonable fitness for the expected activity is needed, but the trip is designed for those new to the activity. Expect to be active up to 4 hours/day. A bit more active time than the relaxed rating, but with generous breaks. This trip is suitable for participants in good physical condition and open to familes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use.

