Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

THURSDAY MORNING HIKE - BLUE HILLS RESERVATION

Registration is required for this activity. The hike will progress at a moderate pace, on hilly and rocky trails (a couple of steep inclines and downhills) for 4 - 5 ½ miles. This trip is not recommended for beginners. We will summit Tucker and North Boyce Hills via the Skyline Trail (blue blazes) and return using various trails to the south and west. Along the way we will include a few "in-and-outs" as those of you who "Trail Trace The Blue Hills" might appreciate. There will be a limit of 10 participants including the leader. This will also be a great opportunity to tune-up your map-reading skills. A couple of days prior to the hike those who are registered will receive directions for parking as well as a detailed map image, showing our planned route, so that you can follow along. Bring snacks/lunch, water, and sunscreen. Sturdy waterproof footwear is a must. Steady Rain cancels; no dogs. Questions? Contact the leader.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Day Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) Dogs are welcomed on this hike but do let me know if you will bring one or you are afraid of dogs. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
outdoors.org

Not the Pinnacle Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Hiking Fall River Bioreserve

Parking lot is 100 yards PRIOR to 2929 Blossom Road, Fall River,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Email leader to register: chair@amcsem.org. Enjoy a 4 mile hike in the Fall River Bioreserve. The hike will be 2-3 hours. You must have recently walked a comparable distance. Trails are mostly flat. Be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required, suitable for colder temps. Dress for the weather; layers are better than a heavy jacket. Heavy rain or thunderstorms will cancel. Traction devices will be required if there is packed snow/ice. Leader will let you know. As with all AMC hikes, we start as a group and end as a group; nobody is left behind. No pets.
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Cannon Mt. Early Winter Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early winter hike of Cannon Mt. This 4.5 mile hike will have 2250 ft of elevation gain, and take us over varied terrain; from mellow walks in the trees to steeper, rockier sections near the summit, and above treeline. We will aim for a moderate (book time) pace. Thanks to the ski slopes nearby, we will have the luxury of dropping into the ski lodge at the summit for a nice warm boost on a chilly day, so we might stay out a little longer than book time suggests! We won't know the snow conditions until closer to the day of the hike. Participants may need to bring microspikes, crampons, snowshoes, or some combination thereof. Leaders will update participants the week of the hike with guidance on what type of traction to bring. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Tuesday Morning Hike in the Blue Hills

Registration is required for this activity. Please join me for a moderately paced hike of approximately 7 miles and 1,000 ft of elevation gain in the Chickatawbut Hill section of the Blue Hills. The pace will be 2-3 MPH. Appropriate hiking clothes for cold weather conditions and a small backpack are required. Weather can change dramatically around this time of year, so please check before coming to the hike. If snow or ice is present, microspikes or snowshoes may be needed. Please bring a minimum of 2 liters of water and light snack.
outdoors.org

Winter Workshop Hike - Nobscot Hill

Registration is required for this activity. Are you jealous that winter is coming and some of us are all excited, while you are dreading staying indoors until Spring? Come find out how we stay warm, tromp through all that deep snow, and across that slippery ice and much more. We will cover everything you need to know to become a Local Winter Hiker. It's free and you get the added bonus of joining us on a 5 mile hike through the woodland trails of Nobscot Hill and Tippling Rock.
outdoors.org

Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
outdoors.org

Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
outdoors.org

Introduction to winter backpacking.

Registration is required for this activity. This two night program is intended for those with previous hiking and camping experience who want to start making the transition to winter backpacking. We will be focusing more on teaching skills rather than hiking a lot of miles. This program will have you camp out in cold temperatures for two nights at Little Bennett Regional Park's Campground and may go out of the park on Saturday for a long day hike and a shorter hike on Sunday morning at Little Bennett. While we will be camped near our cars, there is no other heated space. All of our activities will take place outdoors. No gear is provided by the program but the leaders will help you prepare and advise you what to get. Depending on the weather and location of the day hikes, snowshoes or microspikes may be required. There is no cost for the program charged by the AMC but you will need to make your own reservation at Little Bennett. A link for them is below. Do not make a reservation till you are approved to participate in the program as space is limited. **Mark Hreczuck is a backpacking leader in training under the supervision of David Mong who is the leader of record.** Easy: Reasonable fitness for the expected activity is needed, but the trip is designed for those new to the activity. Expect to be active up to 4 hours/day. A bit more active time than the relaxed rating, but with generous breaks. This trip is suitable for participants in good physical condition and open to familes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use.
outdoors.org

Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself, with great views (weather permitting!) Route will depend on conditions and the group, but we'll cover about 5-6mi with a total of 800'-1000' of climbing, at a moderate to gentle pace. Allowing time for the occasional break, we expect this hike to take four or five hours. This is a great trip for those who have been hiking regularly over the summer and either interested in seeing what winter hiking is like for the first time, or getting themselves warmed up for the winter to come. All participants must present a copy or image of their vaccination record for COVID 19 or proof that they have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the hike. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. The trip may be modified at the leaders' discretion due to adverse weather, trail conditions, crowding, or needs of the group. After registering here, a leader will be in touch shortly with next steps. Completing this process with the leader is necessary to guarantee your spot on this hike.
outdoors.org

Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

EXPLORE YOUR INNER WINTER HIKER (Track I): CROW HILL LEDGES

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out and back 6 mile hike to the Crow Hills Ledges. This scenic hike will begin at the Wachusett Ski area main parking lot and will continue along the Mid-State trail into the Leominster State Forest. Along the way, we'll stop at various points including, Redemption Rock, Glacier Boulder and the Crow Hills Ledges. The Ledges are a popular rock climbing location. This is a Track 1 (Beginner to Intermediate) Winter Hike. Preference is given to Winter Hiking Workshop attendees (Nov 6th). Proper hiking footwear, snowshoes, and microspikes are required. Please refer to the Track 1 Gear List provided at the Workshop. This will be a good hike to try out new skills learned at the workshop and to test out any new winter gear. We will hike at a moderate pace (1.5-2mph). There are multiple steep short sections (elevation gain 1,170'). Hikers must be in good physical condition with recent hiking experience. Pet are not allowed. Compliance with current AMC and state Covid regulations will be maintained during this trip.
outdoors.org

French Creek and Crow's Nest Workout Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
outdoors.org

Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
