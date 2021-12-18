ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker's Meadow + Indian Ridge - Andover MA

 5 days ago

Parking is at West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover, MA,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. Indian Ridge and Baker's Meadow is...

Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
WHP: Wachusett (Instr)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. This is a chance for some fun in the outdoors and an early opportunity to gauge your physical fitness, to practice heat and energy management techniques and to ask questions of the leaders concerning equipment and hiking techniques. The hike will take place in Wachusett Mountain State Reservation near Princeton, Massachusetts. We will hike approximately 4 miles at a moderate pace and gain around 750 ft of elevation. We expect to hike for approximately 3-4 hours. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
Massachusetts State
LET'S HIKE CLEVELAND FARM STATE FOREST

Registration is required for this activity. We'll hike about 4.5 miles along a section of the Bay Circuit Trail and other forest trails that meander along eskers that are reminders of the last glacier that covered New England. Experience a relatively deep forest populated with oak, hickory, beech, hemlock and white pine. We'll pass ponds created by the expanding beaver population. Occasionally, we may moderate our pace to enjoy the natural world of this splendid forest. If that's not enough to pique your interest, how about the chance to stand in 3 towns simultaneously? We will begin the hike on the east-side of the forest near Hood Pond, Topsfield, MA. In case of icy conditions, ice stabilizers (such as Micro-Spikes) could be needed on the trails. Gaiters are helpful to keep snow from falling into your footwear. Please wear clothing suitable for cold weather and avoid cotton materials. From I-95, take exit 76A and follow Rte. 97 about 1.0 mile; then take left onto Linebrook Road continuing about 0.7 miles to a pull-off area that is across from a CFSF gate. Be aware that when you first turn onto Linebrook Rd from Rte.97, you'll be in Topfield but the road quickly becomes Boxford Rd and you are now in Ipswich. It you go beyond the trailhead and CFSF, you'll find Boxford Rd has become Linebrook Rd again. According to Google Maps, the address for this section of the forest is 1-59 Boxford Rd and the trailhead/gate is actually in Ipswich. By the way, Linebrook Rd crosses Rte. 1 in an east/west direction. And the trailhead is west of Rte. 1.
Goodwin State Forest North , Hampton, (C2C, moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. 4.5 -5 mi. hike on newer orange trail through deciduous forest, pines, newly logged area and up over Orchard Hill once. We will also traverse old forest roads and stop to view 2 old cellars. Mostly flat except up and over Orchard Hill for a nice view. One stretch of rocky path near finish. Wear orange!! Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start at (NEW PARKING) **11th Section Rd parking** from Willimantic take Rte. 6 east. At jct with Rte. 198 in Chaplin, stay on Rte. 6 for 3 miles and take left on Potter Rd. GPS 23 Potter Rd. From south, follow Rte. 97 north through Scotland to jct with Rte. 6. Go left (west) about 1 .5 mi. From Center on Potter Rd., continue to 11th Section Rd (1st right) then go about 1 mile to end. Take left and continue on dirt to parking.
Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills: Hike 1 of 13

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This series has 13 hikes and runs from December 21, 2021 through March 15, 2022. Registration is required each week for the 13 hikes. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. For this FIRST hike we will meet at 10:45 AM for a hike start of 11 AM to coincide with the precise beginning of Winter. For all other hikes we will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Our final hike will be shorter with a celebration indoor luncheon after the hike. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!
Mount. Moosilaukee

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Moosilaukee at 4,802' is one of the higher peaks of the White Mountains. On a clear day, the views are spectacular. This trip is intended for fit hikers that have winter hiking experience above tree line. We will travel approximately 9.2 miles with 3,300' of elevation gain. Pace will be moderate. Because of the elevation and above tree-line exposure, participants must have full winter gear including microspikes, snowshoes, and head to toe clothing.
Robin
Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
Hartman Park, Lyme/East Lyme (C3C) (Relaxed)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 3 miles on the Heritage Trail with ruins of an old farming village. Average terrain with some moderate climbing. Meet at trailhead at side of road at 10:30 am. Dogs welcome. Rain, snow or extreme cold cancels. Lunch afterwards at Flanders Fish Market if there is interest. From the junctions of Rts 82 and 156 in East Haddam, go south on 156 for 1.7 miles to Beaver Brook Rd on left (east), proceed 2.6 miles to junction with Gungy & Grassy Hill Rds, turn left (north) on Gungy Rd and proceed 1 mile to turn-out parking on right side. CL Trail Dog Callie.
20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
Hidden Valley Preserve, Washington CT, Vigorous-Strenuous

Registration is required for this activity. REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Please cancel with at least 48 notice, so the wait list can attend. AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers 12+ miles fast paced (2.5-3mph) with few stops. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check park regs. Required Equipment: H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poleS and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials It is wet leaf season please bring pole+ gets cold dark early remember warm coat + headlamp in case we get delayed.- if snow will require micro-spikes and snow shoes. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash Hike 10 miles in 700 acres that offer a variety of terrain for hiking. You will cross Thoreau Footbridge is a masterpiece unlike any other woodland span in the state. 120-foot-long engineered suspension bridge across the Shepaug River named after the 19th century philosopher "The universe is wider than our views of it," and "Wildness is the preservation of the world." A rock bench memorial to Maj. Stephen Reich, a Washington resident who died in 2005 as part of an Army Night Stalker team that was trying to rescue an eight-member Navy Seal team in Afghanistan. The mission was depicted in the movie Lone Survivor. The trail uses a portion of the 32-mile railroad once known as the "crookedest east of California" with its 200 curves and 32-mile length to cover a route 18 miles long as the crow flies. Map https://steeprockassoc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Hidden-Valley-Map-2019-1.pdf.
Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
RESCHEDULED: Ramapo Reservation (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. RESCHEDULED due to forecast of rain on Saturday. We will visit Hawk Rock and Ilgenstein Rock. Vigorous pace (3 under the old rating system), 11 miles, and 2,000 feet of climbing. Not suitable for beginners or slow hikers. Traction aids such as microspikes may be needed. Heavy rain or snow may cancel. Sorry, no public transportation available . Please email leader at rsiegelm@optonline.net to register.
NH 100 Highest Peak - Mt. Hitchcock Bushwhack Adventure

Registration is required for this activity. If you want a break from the 48 or the 52 or 67 lists, come join us! We will be tackling one of the NH Hundred Highest peaks, Mt. Hitchcock (3620 ft). This will be a bushwhack adventure. We will be navigating off trail by map and compass. This will not be a fast hike. Depending on terrain conditions and navigation, we will be happy to travel 4 miles and gain 2500 ft of elevation in approximately 8 hours. Be prepared for dense sections thick with spruce trees, blowdowns, trees with superficial roots that may come down when touched, loose rocks, water crossings ledges. Test your compass and navigation skills as we seek the summit. Often, we don't have the chance to do this with groups moving quickly on well-traveled trails. Winter hiking experience is important. Bring your inner adventurer and come explore with us! To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LINCOLN, NH

