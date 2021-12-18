ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night)...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

20s & 30s Day Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) Dogs are welcomed on this hike but do let me know if you will bring one or you are afraid of dogs. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills: Hike 1 of 13

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This series has 13 hikes and runs from December 21, 2021 through March 15, 2022. Registration is required each week for the 13 hikes. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. For this FIRST hike we will meet at 10:45 AM for a hike start of 11 AM to coincide with the precise beginning of Winter. For all other hikes we will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Our final hike will be shorter with a celebration indoor luncheon after the hike. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mount. Moosilaukee

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Moosilaukee at 4,802' is one of the higher peaks of the White Mountains. On a clear day, the views are spectacular. This trip is intended for fit hikers that have winter hiking experience above tree line. We will travel approximately 9.2 miles with 3,300' of elevation gain. Pace will be moderate. Because of the elevation and above tree-line exposure, participants must have full winter gear including microspikes, snowshoes, and head to toe clothing.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself, with great views (weather permitting!) Route will depend on conditions and the group, but we'll cover about 5-6mi with a total of 800'-1000' of climbing, at a moderate to gentle pace. Allowing time for the occasional break, we expect this hike to take four or five hours. This is a great trip for those who have been hiking regularly over the summer and either interested in seeing what winter hiking is like for the first time, or getting themselves warmed up for the winter to come. All participants must present a copy or image of their vaccination record for COVID 19 or proof that they have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the hike. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. The trip may be modified at the leaders' discretion due to adverse weather, trail conditions, crowding, or needs of the group. After registering here, a leader will be in touch shortly with next steps. Completing this process with the leader is necessary to guarantee your spot on this hike.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

SAYIN? XMAS Cold Moon Special

Popular A Capella night SAYIN? is back with the last show of the year. Come and celebrate with us!. Back where it all began - the infamous NIAMOS. Solidifying its place in this magical Mancunian city we call HOME 🏡, within a massive little hot spot we call HULME.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

WHP: Whiteface Passaconaway (Level 3)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join Pete Osler and Pam Wilmot for a hike bagging Whiteface and Passaconway--2 of the 48 four-thousand footers in New Hampshire's White Mountains. This trip is difficult in the summer--long, lots of vertical, significant scrambling, with exposure--winter will bring its own set of challenges! About the hiking--weather permitting, we'll ascend Whiteface via the Blueberry Ledges trail--lots of scrambling, some exposed ledges that can be terrifying when covered with ice (note that Whiteface has full-on southern exposure, so icy conditions are at best brief--but we can definitely get unlucky :-). There will be multiple foot-gear changes as we transition from gentle hiking in snow-shoes lower down, to steep ascending, to an extended period of scrambling (crampons or microspikes), back to snow-shoes at the top. We'll take a nice long break on the (could be) sunny ledge near the top providing extensive views of the Belknaps, Lake Winnepesauke, and the Ossippees. We will bag the top of Whiteface en route to Passaconway via the Rollins and Dicey's Mill trails. We will have a long gentle walk out via the latter. Note that the Rollins and Dicey's Mills trails are both on my 'hidden gems of the Whites' list! The total distance is about 10 miles, total climbing is probably around 4 thousand feet. We'll be moving most of the time, except for short breaks for foot gear changes, temperature regulation, hydration, and fueling. Your systems need to be well thought out and practiced--you should be able to hydrate and eat without taking your pack off, you need to know how to regulate your temperature across a wide range without stopping, getting into and out of snow shoes / micro spikes / crampons should be quick and well-practiced, deploying and stowing gear should be quick and easy--don't freak out if you're not there yet with all of these, you have time to practice and I'm here to help you get polished up! To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Q 96.1

Full Moon Tomorrow Night In The Maine Sky

Might be hard to see depending of course on where you are in the state. Snow in the forecast might affect our views, especially in Western Maine. However this morning that nearly full moon is just hanging there ready to be reached out to and touched. Remember we had the...
ASTRONOMY
outdoors.org

French Creek and Crow's Nest Workout Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Sunday Morning Excursion

Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area, Westborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the group for this Sunday morning hike and discover the Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area in Westborough. We'll traverse fields, wooded areas, and go by Lake Chauncy and other ponds enjoyed by birds of all kinds. ~ 4.5 miles on easy-to-average terrain at a moderate (1.5-2 mph) pace with moderate elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, layers to add and subtract as needed during the hike, and a pack large enough to carry your gear. Tuck some traction, e.g., Microspikes, in your pack as there may be some icy sections of trail. Limited to 8, including the leader. Heavy rain cancels.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
outdoors.org

EXPLORE YOUR INNER WINTER HIKER (Track I): CROW HILL LEDGES

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out and back 6 mile hike to the Crow Hills Ledges. This scenic hike will begin at the Wachusett Ski area main parking lot and will continue along the Mid-State trail into the Leominster State Forest. Along the way, we'll stop at various points including, Redemption Rock, Glacier Boulder and the Crow Hills Ledges. The Ledges are a popular rock climbing location. This is a Track 1 (Beginner to Intermediate) Winter Hike. Preference is given to Winter Hiking Workshop attendees (Nov 6th). Proper hiking footwear, snowshoes, and microspikes are required. Please refer to the Track 1 Gear List provided at the Workshop. This will be a good hike to try out new skills learned at the workshop and to test out any new winter gear. We will hike at a moderate pace (1.5-2mph). There are multiple steep short sections (elevation gain 1,170'). Hikers must be in good physical condition with recent hiking experience. Pet are not allowed. Compliance with current AMC and state Covid regulations will be maintained during this trip.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Cold Moon Closer

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You now know much more than you did when you made a certain decision. Your new opportunity to do things differently is coming, so this is a good time to visualize yourself making new choices. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love gets referred to as a game,...
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

Longest full moon of 2021 is coming this weekend

The longest full moon of 2021 will shine Saturday night into Sunday morning. According to NASA, “The Moon will be in the sky for a total of 15 hours 33 minutes, with 14 hours 34 minutes of this when the Sun is down.”. The peak of the full moon...
ASTRONOMY

