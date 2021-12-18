ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself,...

Introduction to winter backpacking.

Registration is required for this activity. This two night program is intended for those with previous hiking and camping experience who want to start making the transition to winter backpacking. We will be focusing more on teaching skills rather than hiking a lot of miles. This program will have you camp out in cold temperatures for two nights at Little Bennett Regional Park's Campground and may go out of the park on Saturday for a long day hike and a shorter hike on Sunday morning at Little Bennett. While we will be camped near our cars, there is no other heated space. All of our activities will take place outdoors. No gear is provided by the program but the leaders will help you prepare and advise you what to get. Depending on the weather and location of the day hikes, snowshoes or microspikes may be required. There is no cost for the program charged by the AMC but you will need to make your own reservation at Little Bennett. A link for them is below. Do not make a reservation till you are approved to participate in the program as space is limited. **Mark Hreczuck is a backpacking leader in training under the supervision of David Mong who is the leader of record.** Easy: Reasonable fitness for the expected activity is needed, but the trip is designed for those new to the activity. Expect to be active up to 4 hours/day. A bit more active time than the relaxed rating, but with generous breaks. This trip is suitable for participants in good physical condition and open to familes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use.
HOBBIES
Getting around Vail is easy in summer sun or winter snow

With its small footprint and free local buses, the resort town of Vail is super easy to navigate. Located along the banks of Gore Creek in the Rocky Mountains, this popular base for winter and summer thrills has hotels, shops, restaurants, bars and community gathering spaces all centrally located at the base of the slopes.
TRAFFIC
Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
LIFESTYLE
EXPLORE YOUR INNER WINTER HIKER (Track I): CROW HILL LEDGES

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out and back 6 mile hike to the Crow Hills Ledges. This scenic hike will begin at the Wachusett Ski area main parking lot and will continue along the Mid-State trail into the Leominster State Forest. Along the way, we'll stop at various points including, Redemption Rock, Glacier Boulder and the Crow Hills Ledges. The Ledges are a popular rock climbing location. This is a Track 1 (Beginner to Intermediate) Winter Hike. Preference is given to Winter Hiking Workshop attendees (Nov 6th). Proper hiking footwear, snowshoes, and microspikes are required. Please refer to the Track 1 Gear List provided at the Workshop. This will be a good hike to try out new skills learned at the workshop and to test out any new winter gear. We will hike at a moderate pace (1.5-2mph). There are multiple steep short sections (elevation gain 1,170'). Hikers must be in good physical condition with recent hiking experience. Pet are not allowed. Compliance with current AMC and state Covid regulations will be maintained during this trip.
LIFESTYLE
State
Maine State
Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
LIFESTYLE
Winter trailheads seeing crowds around Crested Butte

Cement Creek, Snodgrass and Kebler keep seeing big jumps. Last winter, more people than ever took advantage of using backcountry trailheads in the North Valley. More than 358 people a day on average hit the trails, a huge jump from 2019-20 when the average daily use was 236 people and the next highest year of 2017-18 when 313 people hit the winter trailheads. The trailheads have been monitored the last four years by Western Colorado University graduate students.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
LIFESTYLE
20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
LIFESTYLE
Skyline Drive named one of best winter drives around the world

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking about someplace to go for scenic views any time of year, a familiar name appears on a list of the best winter drives around the world. Enjoy Travel and Big 7 Travel teamed up to create a listing of the 50 Best Winter Drives, and coming in at 12th on the list is the Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.
WEATHER
EXPLORE THE SHAW CHERRY HILL FARM TRAILS

Registration is required for this activity. Stretch your legs between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday festivities and explore the Shaw Cherry Hill Farm trails. Walk 2 or 3 miles along gently rolling trails on this Shaw Brothers Family Foundation property and enjoy nature at its finest. Check out the birthday storybook signs on the Ecomaine trail and the fairy houses along the trails. We will do a loop hike to the Presumpscot River overlook and then back to the parking lot. Everyone is welcome to come on this walk, from families with children to adults looking for a pleasant walk in the woods. Trail parking is just beyond the Sebago Brew Pub on Route 25 Westbound. Drive down the dirt road and turn right into the parking area. If approaching from the west, the trails are on the left just past Dunkin Donuts.
LIFESTYLE
French Creek and Crow's Nest Workout Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
Navigate around these four winter hazards

Fresh snowfall can bring a hush over any landscape and, temporarily at least, create a perfect picture scene. As idyllic as such landscapes can be, snow-covered sledding hills can pose various threats to outdoor lovers' health and safety. Frostbite. Frostbite occurs when the soft tissues of the body start to...
ENVIRONMENT
RESCHEDULED: Ramapo Reservation (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. RESCHEDULED due to forecast of rain on Saturday. We will visit Hawk Rock and Ilgenstein Rock. Vigorous pace (3 under the old rating system), 11 miles, and 2,000 feet of climbing. Not suitable for beginners or slow hikers. Traction aids such as microspikes may be needed. Heavy rain or snow may cancel. Sorry, no public transportation available . Please email leader at rsiegelm@optonline.net to register.
LIFESTYLE
Winter Solstice on Cabot & Friends

Registration is required for this activity. Celebrate Winter Solstice with a hike to the most northerly 4000-footer in New Hampshire. Join us as we loop over Cabot, The Bulge, and The Horn on the shortest day of 2021. With nearly 12 miles and over 3,300' of elevation gain, this will be a longer winter adventure and will end well after sunset. You must have prior recent winter hiking experience with significant elevation gain. All the normal winter gear is expected, including snowshoes and microspikes. You must have at least two light sources that can last for four hours or more. At least one of these needs to be a headlamp. Bringing a non-technical ice axe may be helpful. This will be an amazing adventure occurring during the longest night of the year and less than three days past full moon. However, the north country is also challenging territory - summiting The Horn will be interesting. The Kilkenny Ridge Trail is not known for being the easiest hike in warmer weather. Check out https://www.outdoors.org/resources/amc-outdoors/gear/winter-hiking-essential-gear-list for a good list of items to bring. Ensure you have at least two, and optimally three liters of water and the means to keep it from freezing. This adventure will be capped at eight participants plus the two leaders.
LIFESTYLE
Crow Hill, Jump Hill and Trout Brook Valley preserves (B/3/B/C)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 7-7.5 mile hike will follow a clockwise loop, including trails in all three properties. The terrain is typical CT woodlands, with rolling ups and downs, a few steepish ascents, brook crossings, rocky scrambles and trails along rock ledges and outcroppings. A special feature will be hiking up Flirt Hill to enjoy the view of the land trust's farm from within the hilltop orchard. One trail is designated as an off-leash dog walking area; please take note if this might make you uncomfortable. Steady, easy/moderate pace, at 1.5-2 mph, with two short breaks. Bring water and snacks. Poles recommended for rooted, leaf- and acorn -covered trails. No dogs, please. Meeting time: 9:15 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start. Co-leads will provide more details and parking directions to registered hikers. Heavy rain/snow cancels. REGISTRATION REQUIRED (by 5pm Dec.20)
LIFESTYLE
Sunday Morning Excursion

Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area, Westborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the group for this Sunday morning hike and discover the Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area in Westborough. We'll traverse fields, wooded areas, and go by Lake Chauncy and other ponds enjoyed by birds of all kinds. ~ 4.5 miles on easy-to-average terrain at a moderate (1.5-2 mph) pace with moderate elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, layers to add and subtract as needed during the hike, and a pack large enough to carry your gear. Tuck some traction, e.g., Microspikes, in your pack as there may be some icy sections of trail. Limited to 8, including the leader. Heavy rain cancels.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Goodwin State Forest North , Hampton, (C2C, moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. 4.5 -5 mi. hike on newer orange trail through deciduous forest, pines, newly logged area and up over Orchard Hill once. We will also traverse old forest roads and stop to view 2 old cellars. Mostly flat except up and over Orchard Hill for a nice view. One stretch of rocky path near finish. Wear orange!! Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start at (NEW PARKING) **11th Section Rd parking** from Willimantic take Rte. 6 east. At jct with Rte. 198 in Chaplin, stay on Rte. 6 for 3 miles and take left on Potter Rd. GPS 23 Potter Rd. From south, follow Rte. 97 north through Scotland to jct with Rte. 6. Go left (west) about 1 .5 mi. From Center on Potter Rd., continue to 11th Section Rd (1st right) then go about 1 mile to end. Take left and continue on dirt to parking.
LIFESTYLE
Hartman Park, Lyme/East Lyme (C3C) (Relaxed)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 3 miles on the Heritage Trail with ruins of an old farming village. Average terrain with some moderate climbing. Meet at trailhead at side of road at 10:30 am. Dogs welcome. Rain, snow or extreme cold cancels. Lunch afterwards at Flanders Fish Market if there is interest. From the junctions of Rts 82 and 156 in East Haddam, go south on 156 for 1.7 miles to Beaver Brook Rd on left (east), proceed 2.6 miles to junction with Gungy & Grassy Hill Rds, turn left (north) on Gungy Rd and proceed 1 mile to turn-out parking on right side. CL Trail Dog Callie.
LIFESTYLE
Photos: Winter solstice 2021 celebrations from around the globe

Winter Solstice 2021 People take part in a winter solstice yoga session at the National Trust's Corfe Castle in Dorset to mark the solstice and to witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images) (Andrew Matthews - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
FESTIVAL

