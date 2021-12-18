ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Water Damage to Underground Electrical Vaults Leads To Power Outages In San Francisco

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSRM0_0dQ9KgUg00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Water from storms earlier this week damaged an underground electrical vault in San Francisco, causing power outages in the city’s financial district Friday morning that lasted until that evening.

PG&E officials said they first received reports of the power outage in San Francisco’s Financial District at around 6:24 a.m. Initially 2,100 customers lost power.

While investigating the outage, crews discovered weather-related damage to an underground electric vault on Mission Street, caused by heavy rainfall earlier, which had collected in the vault. According to officials, utility workers often have to empty water from the vaults to access the equipment inside, especially after periods of rain.

As of 3:38 p.m., crews were still repairing the water-damaged equipment. Around 850 PG&E customers in the area still didn’t have power.

“PG&E crews had to pump the water at several locations to access damaged equipment, and are actively working to restore power via switching while crews assess the damage,” PG&E officials wrote in a press release. “Additional outage activity has been reported since this morning due to other electric equipment being damaged as a result of this incident.”

The exact cause of the power outage was still under investigation but PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado said that the damaged equipment had been identified and that additional crews were brought in to help.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible,” Tostado wrote.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Intense Downpours Flood Roadways, Trigger Rockslides, Two Die In Submerged Car

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rachib Dahnoun’s drive from Bodega Bay to the San Francisco International Airport was sidetracked early Thursday by an intense rainstorm that swept through the San Francisco Bay Area, triggering flood advisory across the region and possibly keeping him from catching his flight. Dahnoun and his Uber driver were forced to abandon their vehicle when it stalled in several inches of water pooled on Highway 1 near Valley Ford in West Sonoma County. “We were just headed to the airport, going to see my in-laws, and the road here was flooded,” he said. “It was super dark and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent Storm System Triggers Flooding Along The San Mateo County Coast

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Flood waters flowed down Corral Reef Ave. in El Granada after a potent winter storm front roared through the San Mateo County coastline Thursday morning, quickly dumping more than an inch of rain during an intense downpour. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the area. “Some low-water crossings may become impassable,” the weather service warned. “Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.” “The public and local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding especially locations such as Moss Beach and Millbrae,” forecasters continued. Cal Fire CZU posted tweets of the debris...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Decaying Cyclone’ Sending Waves Of Storms Into Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large decaying cyclone off the West Coast triggered showers in the San Francisco Bay Area and snow flurries in the Sierra early Wednesday, the first of several storm fronts predicted for the region stretching through the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said Northern California was in the midst of an active weather pattern, a welcomed relief for a region that has been in the grip of severe drought conditions for much of the year. “The western U.S. is entering a period of increasingly unsettled weather as moisture from a large decaying cyclone off the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale Home Sells For Nearly $1 Million Over Listing Price

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — We’re used to the hot Bay Area real estate market leaving us sticker shocked, but recently a Sunnyvale home’s selling price even caught the listing agent off guard. “By far the craziest that I’ve ever experienced,” said Rise Homes realtor Joe Polyak. The single-family home on Flin Way, which is 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, just sold for $823,000 over its original listing price. Polyak said the home next door recently sold for $2.6 million, and he valued his client’s home at around $2 million. He was stunned when it sold for $2.68 million...
SUNNYVALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Fremont Firefighters Knock Down Fire at Tesla Plant; Two Hospitalized with Smoke Inhalation

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Fremont have knocked down a fire at the Tesla factory Tuesday afternoon that left two people hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, according to authorities. The Fremont Fire Department units responded to a report of a fire at the Tesla facility located at 45500 Fremont Boulevard at 12:41 p.m. The Fremont Fire Department tweeted that the fire was extinguished at approximately 1:20 p.m. and was isolated to a boiler room on the 3rd floor of the administration building. Update: The fire at Tesla was knocked down at approx 1:20 PM and was isolated to a boiler room on the 3rd floor of the Administration Building. The large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire. Firefighters are now clearing the smoke and checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/njNN3lcIK3 — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) December 21, 2021 Fire officials said the large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire. Firefighters are in the process of clearing the smoke from the building and checking for extension. Two people at the facility sustained injuries from smoke inhalation and have been transported to area hospitals for treatment, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rainy December Helping Ease Drought Conditions in the South Bay

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KPIX) — While water officials are still advising residents to be conservative with water use, recent rains have helped to ease drought conditions in the South Bay. A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Valley Water District said its reservoirs are slowly filling, but cautioned it will take several more major storms to erase the deficit created by years of drought. “The message is working out one time doesn’t make you fit. Skipping ice cream one time doesn’t constitute a diet. One rain storm — even two or three rain storms — does not solve the drought,” said Santa Clara...
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Civic Center Station Reopens, Service Restored After Body Found on BART Tracks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART and Muni Metro service was seriously impacted Tuesday evening after a body was found at the Civic Center Station in downtown San Francisco, forcing its closure for over 90 minutes. Around 4:40 p.m., BART tweeted that the station was closed. About a half hour earlier, BART said there were major delays due to police activity between Civic Center and Powell stations. There is a major delay in all directions between Powell St. and Civic Center due to a major medical emergency. Civic Center station is currently closed. Mutual Aid is being provided by MUNI through downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Affordable Housing Plan Gives Tenants, Cities, Non-Profits First Chance To Buy Bay Area Properties

OAKLAND (KPIX) — As cities search for ways to keep housing within people’s financial reach, a new tool is being considered that may give tenants and housing advocates more muscle in buying properties. Some landlords say it removes their rights as owners. For more than two years, the people who live at an apartment complex on 29th Avenue, in Oakland, have been staging a rent strike against their landlord. They’ve held marches and protests and on Friday, they won. The property owner agreed to sell the building to the city’s Community Land Trust to become permanent affordable housing. “It’s a...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Damage#Power Outage#Weather#Pg E#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Westbound Highway 37 Reopened After Multiple Vehicle Injury Crash

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in Sonoma County on Monday morning issued a severe traffic alert late Monday morning after an injury crash involving multiple vehicles shut down westbound state Highway 37 for about 90 minutes. The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. Monday on westbound CA-37 east of CA-121 north of San Pablo Bay and not far from the Sonoma Raceway. Traffic Collision on Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 20, 2021 All lanes are currently closed. According to reports on social media, traffic was backed up for five...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Family Blames Caltrans For Repeat Flooding In Home During Recent Storms

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – An East Bay family is pointing the finger at Caltrans, after their home has flooded multiple times during recent storms. For the third time in seven weeks, Theresa Mendoza of Oakland is pumping water out of her basement. The water line is two feet up the wall. Mendoza said the culprit is a Caltrans drainage ditch and culvert off of Interstate 580 that runs along her back fence. In the 2000s she started filing tickets with the agency to get the area cleared of vegetation and debris. The system worked pretty well, the home stayed dry, Mendoza recalled. “In 2018,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Passengers Flock To Bay Area Airports For Christmas Travel Amid Omicron Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the days to Christmas counted down Saturday night, the lines at San Francisco Bay Area airports grew ever longer as did concerns over the outbreak of the omicron variant. The outbreak in the Bay Area and across the country is coming at a time when most Americans were finally feeling comfortable hopping on planes again to visit friends and family around the globe. Airport officials said Friday was one of their busiest days of the year. SFO reported on Friday alone, they saw roughly 55,000 passengers. Oakland officials said about 16,600 passengers went through the Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin, Sonoma Counties Report First COVID Omicron Cases; ‘Unwelcome News At This Stage In The Pandemic’

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Health officials in Marin and Sonoma counties reported their first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Friday, as its rapid spread raises concerns in the North Bay and throughout the Bay Area. Marin County public health officer Dr. Matt Willis confirmed Friday that a vaccinated resident who recently returned to the San Francisco Bay Area from a trip to the East Coast was the county’s first case. Willis added that the individual — who was in self isolation with mild symptoms — was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot. “This confirms what we...
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom Unveils Funding To Combat Retail Crime; Acknowledges Concerns Even As Stats Show Crime is Down

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The governor was back in the Bay Area Friday, talking about crime, and he’s not alone. Leaders around the area have been sounding alarms – as some point to overall crime numbers trending down. “These organized retail mobs are expressing themselves in a way that has a profound impact on our feelings of safety,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday at the California Highway Patrol facility in Dublin. Retail crime was Newsom’s target Friday as he announced more plans to crack down on the eye-popping scenes that have been making headlines. The governor unveiled a plan to distribute...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mayor London Breed Declares State Of Emergency In San Francisco’s Troubled Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed declared a local state of emergency in San Francisco’s crime-ridden Tenderloin District Friday, allowing the city officials to waive certain laws to quickly address a rising tide of deadly fentanyl overdoses. The proclamation was an enhancement of the emergency intervention Breed rolled out earlier this week that would deploy additional police officers to the 50-square block neighborhood to target surging gun violence and open-air drug dealing. The state of emergency now will bring in additional health care services. Breed made the announcement of the state of emergency during a press conference Friday. Raw Video: San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy