Comedy Central’s Animated presents new four-part series “Momo’s Amerika”

As Miranda and Chase head to New York to face off against the Twilight, Cammie and Caliban near a breakthrough that could help Henry crack gen: LOCK’s code. It has been one heck of a journey for me as we near the end of Gen: Lock’s sophomore season. As if the Polity’s major secret and the death of one of the members weren’t enough, here we have the appearance of Cammie in her “Flow” state from last week’s episode. After rewatching the show entirely, I now understand the scenario clearly, even though some of its elements can be confusing or rushed at times.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO