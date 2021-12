This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although some of Disney’s films from the 1970s and 1980s don’t get as much love as those from the Disney Renaissance or the Walt-era, once in a blue moon we get to see new merchandise from the lesser-loved but still fantastic films of this time. Case in point, a new sweater featuring Robin Hood and Little John from Disney’s animated cult classic “Robin Hood” is now available at Disneyland Resort, just in time for the chilly winter months.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO