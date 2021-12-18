ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Donald Parham Takes to Twitter With Message for Fans After Terrifying Concussion

By Matt Lombardi
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YzEJ_0dQ9KCD000

Chargers player Donald Parham took to Twitter after his terrifying concussion on Thursday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Editor s Note: The video linked in this story contains distressing content that may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

Thursday night, Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a terrifying injury attempting to catch a pass in the end zone in the first quarter of his team’s Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Parham, unable to catch the pass, landed awkwardly and immediately went into the “ fencing position. ” Even as Parham exited the field on a stretcher, his arms were outstretched.

Overnight, the Chargers officially reported that he was in the hospital and considered “stable” On Friday afternoon, the team announced he was officially diagnosed with a concussion and said he would likely be discharged soon.

Parham took to Twitter on Friday night with both a note and a photo. His photo shows him giving a thumbs up and a message that said, “I’m all good errbody ... you know can’t nothing hold a real one down! But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone ... it means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well being!

“And God has a plan for my life and so just know I’m coming back better than before! Bolt up!!”

More NFL Coverage:
Three NFL Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks
Report: Warrants Issued for Deshaun Watson’s Social Media
Trevor Lawrence: Urban Meyer's Firing Brings ‘Clarity’ to Jaguars
Saints’ Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cases Skyrocket Across League

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
AOL Corp

Reporter says Urban Meyer’s lawyers acknowledged that the ex-Jaguars head coach kicked Josh Lambo

Before he lost his job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer refuted Josh Lambo's account that he kicked him during a team practice. On Monday, the reporter who broke the news said that Meyer's lawyers acknowledged that the ex-coach actually did kick the former Jaguars kicker. They only attempted to dispute how hard he kicked him, according to Rick Stroud. The Tampa Bay Times reporter made the revelation on "The Rich Eisen Show" while detailing frantic moments leading up to the publication of the story that preceded Meyer's firing by hours.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Explains Why He Smashed A Tablet, Plays Coy On Outburst At Saints’ Sideline

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady had a rather frustrating night on Sunday. He and the Bucs lost to the Saints for the fourth straight time in the regular season, likely losing their chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. The offense also lost three key players — Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette — to injuries over the course of the game. So when Brady threw an interception late in the fourth quarter while trailing 9-0 to unofficially end the game, his emotions boiled over. He let out a shout at somebody...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Chargers#American Football#Social Media#Jaguars
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 16

So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
NFL
FanSided

Browns get screwed by refs with brutal pass interference call (Video)

The Cleveland Browns were up against it facing the Raiders with a number of starters missing due to COVID and the refs decided to add another hurdle. Not much was normal about the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. For starters, they kicked off on Monday at 5 p.m. ET after the game originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are. Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well. There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Sign Former ‘Hard Knocks’ Star

The Carolina Panthers added some depth at defensive end for the final three weeks of the regular season, claiming Azur Kamara off waivers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the move. Kamara, who played college football at Kansas, became a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. Fans...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy