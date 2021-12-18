Donald Parham Takes to Twitter With Message for Fans After Terrifying Concussion

Chargers player Donald Parham took to Twitter after his terrifying concussion on Thursday night.

Editor ’ s Note: The video linked in this story contains distressing content that may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

Thursday night, Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a terrifying injury attempting to catch a pass in the end zone in the first quarter of his team’s Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Parham, unable to catch the pass, landed awkwardly and immediately went into the “ fencing position. ” Even as Parham exited the field on a stretcher, his arms were outstretched.

Overnight, the Chargers officially reported that he was in the hospital and considered “stable” On Friday afternoon, the team announced he was officially diagnosed with a concussion and said he would likely be discharged soon.

Parham took to Twitter on Friday night with both a note and a photo. His photo shows him giving a thumbs up and a message that said, “I’m all good errbody ... you know can’t nothing hold a real one down! But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone ... it means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well being!

“And God has a plan for my life and so just know I’m coming back better than before! Bolt up!!”

