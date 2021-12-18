ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

By Taylor Galla
 5 days ago
Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it.

Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved.

Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now!


