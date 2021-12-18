ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Precautionary boil water notice issued for Mangonia Park

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZzMN_0dQ9Jb2q00

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all utility customers within the town of Mangonia Park.

The notice comes after a water main break by a developer or contractor, officials said.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information and questions, contact Roosevelt Jones, the director for the Town of Mangonia Park Utility Department, at 561-291-2881 or Town Hall, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
jcpost.com

Boil water order is rescinded

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said Thursday morning that City officials have just received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water order for the city of Junction city. The water is safe to drink and use. He thanked the public for their patience during this time. Emergency Manager Garry Berges also announced that the boil water order has been rescinded for Grandview Plaza and Geary County Rural Water District One.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
wfxrtv.com

Parts of Campbell County under a Boil Water Notice

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Campbell County Health Department, and Campbell County Utilities & Service Authority (CCUSA) are advising residents to use bottled water or boiled tap water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution. The notice is a necessary precautionary...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roosevelt Jones
WDAM-TV

Pleasant Ridge Water Association issues boil water notice

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pleasant Ridge Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers. Customers on Tressies Lane and Franklin Shows Road, one-fourth mile east of Tressies Lane, are under notice. The association estimates that between 50 - 75 customers could be affected. The...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Mangonia Park
KYTV

City of Newburg, Mo. issues a boil water order

NEWBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Newburg issued a boil water order. A water main broke in the city. We do not know a timeframe for the fix. City leaders ask you to vigorously boil water for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.
NEWBURG, MO
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued in Jackson affecting 75 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Utilities Division has issued a boil water notice for 75 connections in the city. The following areas are under notice: US 80, 39209 (North side of US-80 only, 5500-5799) Shaw Road (5600-5699) Kennedy Road Samantha Drive Paco Way Zepher Road Water employees said the notice is due […]
JACKSON, MS
Killeen Daily Herald

Two Killeen boil-water notices lifted Sunday

The city of Killeen lifted boil-water notices for portions of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and East Central Texas Expressway Sunday afternoon. The boil-water notices began Wednesday as the city of Killeen completed various repairs. The area of 3300 to 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, including 700-710 Jefferis Avenue, was under...
KILLEEN, TX
Hays Post

Boil order issued for rural Osborne County water district

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Osborne County Rural Water District No. 2. This advisory is not related to COVID-19. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines...
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mauinow.com

Boil Water Advisory Update

The Department of Water Supply reports that while some areas have tested clear for the presence of E coli in waterlines, there may be nearby, connected waterlines with possible contamination. Until flushing of waterlines is completed, it is advised to continue boiling water. “Out of an abundance of caution for...
KULA, HI
magnoliareporter.com

Walkerville under water boil order

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for the Walkerville Water Association. Until the boil order is lifted, all customers are advised that all water used for drinking or food preparation should be boiled briskly for one minute before using.
POLITICS
1350kman.com

Update: Junction City residents asked to boil water following electric issues at water treatment plant

Junction City residents continue to be in a boil water advisory Friday due to ongoing issues with its water treatment plant. City Manager Allen Dinkel said late Thursday evening that they hope to have water back in the system by Friday afternoon. The boil advisory impacts customers in all of Junction City, Grandview Plaza and Rural Water District No. 1. Portions of Junction City remain without water. USD 475 Geary County Schools cancelled classes for Friday as a result.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KITV.com

Maui BWS lifts its boil water advisory for some Upcountry areas; other residents should continue to boil water until further notice

UPDATE: BWS has lifted their boil water advisory, however; some upcountry areas, are still being advised to continue boiling water as a precaution while department personnel continue to test water samples and continue flushing and clearing waterlines. The boil water advisory has been lifted for the following areas:. Upper Olinda...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
WDAM-TV

Northeast Perry County Utility issues boil water notice

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 170 customers of Northeast Perry County Utility are under a boil water notice. The notice affects customers on Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road to Richton city limits. This includes customers on Gavin Mayo Drive, Jess Newell Road, Jim Newell Road, Hardy Malone Road,...
RICHTON, MS
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy