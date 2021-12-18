ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City student arrested after bringing handgun to school

By Vivian Chow
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTtQy_0dQ9JXSo00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School on Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the East High administrators were first alerted to the armed student when a social media post circulated allegedly showing a student holding a gun.

School resources officers began a comprehensive investigation to ensure staff and students would remain safe on campus.

When the student in question arrived at school this morning, he was taken into custody by police. While searching the student’s backpack, police discovered a handgun and ammunition.

SCHOOL THREAT: Person in custody after threat made against Matheson Junior High

The student has been arrested and transported to Salt Lake Valley Detention Center where they will be referred to the 3rd District Juvenile Court for prosecution

No identities or additional information has been released at this time.

This latest case of a student bringing a weapon onto campus is part of a nationwide trend circulating on TikTok encouraging students to bring weapons to school. Administrators and officers have been dealing with a string of similar incidents in Utah this week affecting West High School , Box Elder County Schools, Granite District schools and more.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown released a statement regarding the incident:

Many affected schools were either on lockdown or moved to remote learning upon receiving the threats.

Anyone with information on this case should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-231186.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#East High School#Matheson Junior#District Juvenile Court#Tiktok#West High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

2 dead after eastern Texas crash Sunday morning

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds are dead after a crash in Panola County Sunday morning. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, LA, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage. In their car was a 2-month-old male child who was taken to UT […]
TEXAS STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy