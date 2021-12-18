Time is almost up to ship your holiday packages, deadlines start this week

(KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to send your holiday gifts by USPS ground service you’ve missed the boat, but it’s not too late to get your gifts there in time for Christmas Day. These are the last-minute shipping vendor deadlines to get your presents under the tree in time.

If you’re sending mail through the United States Postal Service inside the U.S. you can still pay a little more to get it there by the big day.

International packages sent through the USPS should be sent by:

Destination Global Express Guaranteed Africa Dec. 20 Asia/Pacific Rim Dec. 20 Australia/New Zealand Dec. 20 Canada Dec. 22 Caribbean Dec. 21 Central and South America Dec. 20 Europe Dec. 21 Mexico Dec. 22 Middle East Dec. 20

You can use the Find USPS Locations tool to see the addresses and hours for each location in your area.

FedEx deadlines for a Christmas delivery start on Tuesday. The quickest, and most expensive, option is available until Christmas Eve but the sooner you send your presents the more likely they are to arrive on time.

Mail Class Date FedEx Same Day Dec. 24 FedEx One-Day Freight Dec. 23 FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours Dec. 23 Two-Day Dec. 22 FedEx Express Saver Dec. 21 FedEx Two-Day Freight Dec. 22 FedEx Three-Day Freight Dec. 21

Find FedEx Locations will show you the addresses and hours of places you can ship nearby.

UPS deadlines also begin Tuesday for their Three-Day Select service. The last day possible to ship through UPS for Christmas day delivery is Thursday.

Mail Class Date UPS Three-Day Select Dec. 21 UPS Second-Day Air Dec. 22 UPS Next-Day Air Dec. 23

UPS online offers a Time and Cost Calculator and Find Locations tool to locate dropoff spots near you.

