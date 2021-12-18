ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noted Miami businessman Jorge Plasencia joins PBS board

By Michael Butler
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublica Havas CEO and co-founder Jorge A. Plasencia was among six people selected to join the Public Broadcasting Service’s board of directors as general directors. “It is a great honor to join the Public Broadcasting Service board of directors,” Plasencia said. “PBS...

