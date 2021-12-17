ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrangell, AK

Wrangell’s Tlingit Phrase of the Week

kstk.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTlingit Phrase of the Week is a project launched to help with...

www.kstk.org

Comments / 0

Related
kstk.org

For the first time in 7 years, Wrangell considers raising local electrical rates

Electricity prices in Wrangell may go up a penny per kilowatt-hour. For homeowners, that most likely means a 6% to 7% increase to monthly bills. Wrangell’s electric bills are calculated with a base price of $8.00 for residential customers, and then tiered prices based on the number of kilowatt-hours used. Commercial rates are calculated similarly, with a set base rate and a charge per kilowatt-hour.
kstk.org

Tlingit & Haida to pilot its new broadband internet service in Wrangell

Southeast Alaska’s regional Tribal government will pilot its new broadband internet program in Wrangell, which it says will, eventually, be available to everyone on the island. Last year, the Federal Communications Commission opened up a special program to allow rural Tribes to secure broadband licenses to improve connectivity. Hundreds...
WRANGELL, AK
ktoo.org

November wind storm left much of Wrangell’s critical infrastructure in the dark

A vicious windstorm that hit Wrangell in late November left some people without power for nearly two days and also left some of the community’s critical infrastructure in the dark. There’s not backup generation for Wrangell’s water treatment plant. The water plant stopped filtering and treating source water from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlingit Language#Marmot Mother
kstk.org

At-home COVID test kits available in Wrangell

Wrangell’s local government is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to community members ahead of the holidays. Wrangell Fire Captain Dorianne Sprehe says right now, Wrangell’s Emergency Operations Center is encouraging the tests – which show results within about 15 minutes – for people planning or attending holiday gatherings.
WRANGELL, AK
alaskapublic.org

‘Tidal Network’, Tlingit & Haida’s new broadband internet service, coming to Wrangell

Southeast Alaska’s regional Tribal government will pilot its new broadband internet program in Wrangell, which it says will, eventually, be available to everyone on the island. Last year, the Federal Communications Commission opened up a special program to allow rural Tribes to secure broadband licenses to improve connectivity. Hundreds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy