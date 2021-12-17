Wrangell’s Tlingit Phrase of the Week

Electricity prices in Wrangell may go up a penny per kilowatt-hour. For homeowners, that most likely means a 6% to 7% increase to monthly bills. Wrangell’s electric bills are calculated with a base price of $8.00 for residential customers, and then tiered prices based on the number of kilowatt-hours used. Commercial rates are calculated similarly, with a set base rate and a charge per kilowatt-hour.

7 DAYS AGO