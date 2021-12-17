Wrangell’s Tlingit Phrase of the Week

Electricity prices in Wrangell may go up a penny per kilowatt-hour. For homeowners, that most likely means a 6% to 7% increase to monthly bills. Wrangell’s electric bills are calculated with a base price of $8.00 for residential customers, and then tiered prices based on the number of kilowatt-hours used. Commercial rates are calculated similarly, with a set base rate and a charge per kilowatt-hour.
Southeast Alaska’s regional Tribal government will pilot its new broadband internet program in Wrangell, which it says will, eventually, be available to everyone on the island. Last year, the Federal Communications Commission opened up a special program to allow rural Tribes to secure broadband licenses to improve connectivity. Hundreds...
A vicious windstorm that hit Wrangell in late November left some people without power for nearly two days and also left some of the community’s critical infrastructure in the dark. There’s not backup generation for Wrangell’s water treatment plant. The water plant stopped filtering and treating source water from...
With the coming new year comes the need to begin drafting a new budget, and Wrangell’s school district has been without a permanent business manager to oversee the process. The school board recently moved to hire a business manager who lives off-island. Since last year, Wrangell schools’ business manager...
Wrangell’s local government is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to community members ahead of the holidays. Wrangell Fire Captain Dorianne Sprehe says right now, Wrangell’s Emergency Operations Center is encouraging the tests – which show results within about 15 minutes – for people planning or attending holiday gatherings.
