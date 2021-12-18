ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Local doctors see increase in COVID patients getting monoclonal antibody treatment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zT1uF_0dQ9Hkux00

Local doctors say the use of monoclonal antibodies is increasing as COVID-19 cases continue to spike ahead of the holidays.

Anil and Tracey Narang from Westport say they have always taken the proper precautions to protect themselves from the virus, especially after Anil Narang's elderly mother died from COVID-19.

The couple says they were stunned to get COVID-19 even after they were both fully vaccinated and received their booster shots.

"We then went and had our booster shot on a Friday, woke up Saturday morning both not feeling great, and it just turned out to be a coincidence that we already had COVID and didn't know it," said XXX

The Narangs went to St. Vincent's Medical Center for the lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatment they say they feel grateful for.

"We actually felt a difference the next day," said XXX. "It didn't take the symptoms away, it just kind of put a stop on them getting worse."

They say the treatment was quick and painless.

Doctors say the antibodies are most effective for people 72 hours after getting the virus.

Doctors at St. Vincent's say the intravenous treatment has minimal side effects, but say they are seeing a spike in the number of patients getting it.

Health officials remind patients the monoclonal antibody treatment is not a replacement for the vaccines.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Westport, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Monoclonal Antibodies#Monoclonal Antibody#Xxx
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

2 Infants Hospitalized After Accidentally Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Instead Of Immunity Shots

Two infants in Brazil were reportedly hospitalized after they were mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccines instead of immunity shots. Three children were taken to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Nova Sorocaba neighborhood Wednesday morning to update their vaccination cards. However, two of them received the Pfizer vaccine by mistake, G1 Globo reported, citing TV TEM [Google Translate showed].
WORLD
NBC Chicago

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Booster Shot?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 booster shot or enduring side effects, officials have provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
romper.com

A Matter Of Life Or Death: Doctors On The Grim Reality Of Treating Pregnant Covid Patients

When Sarah* woke up in the ICU, the new mom initially didn’t realize she was no longer pregnant. Days earlier, she’d been rushed to labor and delivery straight from the emergency room, though she was only 33 weeks along. “She was coughing up pink froth due to blood in her lungs. I could see the muscles in her chest straining… she could barely breathe,” Sarah’s OB-GYN, Dr. Omar Young, recalls. Covid had wreaked such havoc on the pregnant woman’s lungs that her blood gas level was considered “pre-death,” so his team delivered her as soon as they possibly could in a desperate attempt to save both mother and baby.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy