Local doctors see increase in COVID patients getting monoclonal antibody treatment

Local doctors say the use of monoclonal antibodies is increasing as COVID-19 cases continue to spike ahead of the holidays.

Anil and Tracey Narang from Westport say they have always taken the proper precautions to protect themselves from the virus, especially after Anil Narang's elderly mother died from COVID-19.

The couple says they were stunned to get COVID-19 even after they were both fully vaccinated and received their booster shots.

"We then went and had our booster shot on a Friday, woke up Saturday morning both not feeling great, and it just turned out to be a coincidence that we already had COVID and didn't know it," said XXX

The Narangs went to St. Vincent's Medical Center for the lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatment they say they feel grateful for.

"We actually felt a difference the next day," said XXX. "It didn't take the symptoms away, it just kind of put a stop on them getting worse."

They say the treatment was quick and painless.

Doctors say the antibodies are most effective for people 72 hours after getting the virus.

Doctors at St. Vincent's say the intravenous treatment has minimal side effects, but say they are seeing a spike in the number of patients getting it.

Health officials remind patients the monoclonal antibody treatment is not a replacement for the vaccines.